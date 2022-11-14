The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board election is so close, it could trigger a recount

As of Monday morning, Barbara Lumpkins has received 9,635 votes, only five behind incumbent Lisa Roman, who has received 9,640. ASU Havasu professor Sharon Harvey still leads the trio in votes with 11,282.

