The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board election is so close, it could trigger a recount
As of Monday morning, Barbara Lumpkins has received 9,635 votes, only five behind incumbent Lisa Roman, who has received 9,640. ASU Havasu professor Sharon Harvey still leads the trio in votes with 11,282.
According to information from the Arizona Secretary of State, Mohave County is still processing an estimated 500 early ballots and 800 provisional ballots, but it is unclear how many of the remaining ballots are in the Lake Havasu Unified School District jurisdiction.
Allen Tempert, Mohave County director of elections, says he anticipates counting 600 ballots Tuesday morning that should be added to the count by the end of the day.
Arizona law requires a recount of the vote when the canvass shows the margin between two candidates in a city, town, or county is equal to or less than 10.
Officials with the Mohave County Elections office say the county will finish curing the votes by this Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Roman says it has been an anxious week as she waits on the results of the election, but praised election workers for their diligence.
“I’m grateful for the poll workers who are doing everything in their power to assure election integrity,” Roman said. “In these circumstances, it’s better to be correct than to be quick.”
Despite the anxiety, Roman says she is still feeling confident.
“Our voters are very passionate about public education. I am confident when all the votes are in that I will be re-elected,” Roman said. “Then I can get started on another four years making our local schools the best they can be.”
Roman says she is focused on finishing this initial count before thinking of next steps. However, Roman did praise her running mate, Harvey, for securing a seat on the school board.
“I’m glad to see that Sharon Harvey secured such a large share of voter confidence and will join the board in January,” Roman said.
Today’s News Herald reached out to Lumpkins for a comment but as of press time she hadn’t responded.
