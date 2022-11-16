A mandatory recount will not necessarily be conducted in a very tight race for a Lake Havasu Unified School District (LHUSD) governing board seat. Deputy Mohave County attorney Ryan Esplin said school board contests are exempted from the Arizona state law requiring recounts when candidates are equal to or less than one-half percent apart in their unofficial vote total.
As of Wednesday, Barbara Lumpkins (9,696) led Lisa Roman (9,695) by just one vote for the second LUHSD board seat, far behind Sharon Harvey (11,351), who appears to be an unofficial winner of the other board seat. How many ballots left to be tallied that would involve LUHSD votes is unclear.
