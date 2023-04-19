Authorities have positively identified human remains that were recovered in Golden Valley while partially resolving a missing persons case. Now, they’re asking for public help in trying to determine how Brian Cain, 56, died.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Anita Mortensen said a family member reported the Golden Valley man as missing on Sept. 17, 2020. A citizen located human remains on Jan. 18, 2021 in the area of Dewey Rd. and Agua Fria Dr. in Golden Valley.

