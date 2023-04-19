Authorities have positively identified human remains that were recovered in Golden Valley while partially resolving a missing persons case. Now, they’re asking for public help in trying to determine how Brian Cain, 56, died.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Anita Mortensen said a family member reported the Golden Valley man as missing on Sept. 17, 2020. A citizen located human remains on Jan. 18, 2021 in the area of Dewey Rd. and Agua Fria Dr. in Golden Valley.
Mortensen said the Medical Examiner’s office was initially unable to establish positive identification. She said determining the remains to be those of Cain occurred through lab analysis.
``A DNA sample was submitted to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, which resulted in the positive identification,” Mortensen said. ``Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined.”
Mortensen said anyone with information about the missing persons case or Crain’s death is urged to contact the MCSO detective division (928-753-0753 ext. 4288). ``We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Othram Inc. for their continued assistance in identifying victims in Mohave County,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.