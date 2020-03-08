Most businesses in Lake Havasu City haven’t taken a direct hit from coronavirus disruptions, but Barbara Finley said her company, A2Z Recycling, is feeling the pinch.
Finley and her husband, Alan, opened the recycling business about 18 months ago. Things were humming along pretty well for the young company until the coronavirus threw a monkey wrench into the value of precious metals such as copper, brass and aluminum.
“It has tanked,” Barbara said Friday. “Our business is controlled by the stock market. The metals we take in can’t be sold to China right now.”
She was optimistic that prices will bounce back in three weeks or so. In the meantime, she has to sell some recyclables at much lower prices and stockpile others until the prices recover.
A2Z Recycling accepts copper, brass, aluminum, aluminum cans and rims, electric motors, plastic bottles and batteries.
It is but an odd coincidence, but the business is located at 1550 Corona Dr., unit B100. It is open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-noon and closed on Sunday. For details, call 928-208-9233.
State Bank, Glacier Bancorp deal finalized
According to Zacks Equity Research, Glacier Bancorp completed the acquisition of Lake Havasu City-based State Bank Corp., the bank holding company for State Bank of Arizona. The stock-and-cash deal of $135.3 million was announced in September 2019.
At the time of announcement, it was decided that shareholders of State Bank Corp will receive 0.3706 shares of Glacier Bancorp and $1.69 in cash for each share of State Bank Corp they hold.
As of Dec 31, 2019, State Bank of Arizona had total assets of $677.6 million, total loans of $439.2 million and total deposits of $586.8 million.
Be digital savvy
If your company’s digital presence needs a tune-up, plan to attend a how-to event on Wednesday.
Hosted by the Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce, the workshop is in Santiago 105 at ASU Havasu, 8:30-10 a.m.
“Spring into Action with Google’s Insight Tools” teaches attendees how to use Google Analytics to learn how customers engage with businesses online.
Pre-registration is required. Visit HavasuChamber.com to sign up.
Submit your business news items to Pam Ashley at pashley@havasunews.com or call 928-453-4237, ext. 230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.