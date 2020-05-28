As Arizona slowly reopens and recovers from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, tourism officials are promoting a “rediscovery” of favorite Arizona hotspots to travelers throughout the state.
The first phase of the Arizona Office of Tourism’s “Rediscover Arizona” campaign will promote the state’s most popular tourism venues to Arizona residents, offering options for summer getaways and relaxing destinations for weary holiday travelers. GoLakeHavasu is maintaining its own efforts to promote Lake Havasu City’s tourism appeal – with safety in mind.
“We always participate on varying levels with AOT’s campaigns and coordinate with them on many of our own promotions,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. “The Lake Havasu message won’t change due to the virus, but we annually update our overall campaign and we’ll be working on that over the next several weeks.”
The Office of Tourism is promoting Arizona through RediscoverAZ.com, with options and information about venues throughout the state and allowing visitors to remain safe and informed, the agency said this week. The campaign will be promoted through social media, billboard, radio and digital advertising. Tourism officials say that once data indicates that Americans are traveling farther, the “Rediscover Arizona” program will expand to reach visitors in national markets.
And the word may already be out when it comes to Havasu, where residents have already seen thousands of visitors from California, Nevada and elsewhere.
“Lake Havasu offers an unparalleled array of lake and outdoor adventure opportunities, and that is our primary draw,” Concannon said. “We’re hoping that everyone stays cautious and keeps safety in mind, because it’s looking like Havasu tourism is already on the recovery. We have a long way to go, but we’re already making a strong start.”
As one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations, Arizona’s hospitality industry in 2018 directly employed 192,000 residents and contributed $24 billion in visitor spending. According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, tourism has been a critical driver of the state’s economy, and can be again.
“There’s a unique opportunity right now to vacation around our state that we, as residents, often take for granted – but millions of people flock here to see it each year,” said Arizona Tourism Director Debbie Johnson. “Arizonans are looking forward to traveling, so we’re showing them why our state has something for everyone.”
Beware the ides of June thanks to the stupid "parade" in honor of an impeached fool
Several states that were among the first to reopen their economies have seen noticeable upticks in new coronavirus cases in recent days as President Donald Trump continues to urge the country to rapidly return to normalcy. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, all of which are led by Republican governors, were among the earliest in the country to begin reopening amid the ongoing pandemic. Several of these governors were also slow to issue stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders urged by public health experts, even as the novel virus was spreading in their states. Now, as all 50 states have taken steps to reopen, those five states and several others have seen an increase in new confirmed cases of the virus.
