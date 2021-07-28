Residents of Mohave County made their voices heard Wednesday night as a handful of residents gave their input to the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.
The Redistricting Commission is a bipartisan commission with two Republicans, two Democrats and one independent chairperson whose mission is to redraw Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts from scratch based on the results of the 2020 census. Currently, the commission is traveling the state to receive input from citizens.
Of the 15 residents that spoke at the hearing, there were two common themes that speakers touched upon, the need to keep rural communities of Mohave County together and the dissatisfaction with the way congressional district four was drawn in 2012.
Steven Robertson of Golden Valley told the commission how unfortunate it was that congressional district four was drawn to include the east side of Maricopa County, an area that he believes to be very different from rural Mohave County.
“What we need to do is have districts that throughout the whole district reflect the predominant area,” Robertson said. “Obviously we are going to have very urban areas around Phoenix but when you talk about the rural areas, we need to have them include only those areas that are similar to that rather than the east side of Maricopa County.”
Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch spoke to commission members on the need for Mohave County to all be under the same legislative and congressional district. Under the current district lines a slither of northern Mohave County is a part of the legislative district seven and congressional district one.
“Mohave County needs to be whole.” Kentch said. “We are a rural area and carving out such a small amount of legislative district five and congressional district four leaves some of Mohave County voters with little continuity. These areas that include rural areas such as Peach Springs and a portion of the Hualapai Indian reservation deserve inclusion with Mohave County. Many of these residents pay taxes in Mohave County and they are represented through their Mohave County Board of Supervisors…they should also have the same legislative and congressional representatives as well.”
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission listening tour’s next stop is today at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
