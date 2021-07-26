Redistricting commissioners will bring their statewide tour to Lake Havasu City this week. When that happens, residents will be able to not only tell them about their communities of interest but show them as well.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission’s listening tour will stop at the Lake Havasu City Civic Center, 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd, on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The meeting can also be watched live online on the commission’s website. The tour is being held over 17 days to receive public input before the Commission begins drawing new districts. The commission will begin its remapping work after it receives detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau on Aug. 16.
The Redistricting Commission created a tool that’s available on its website that allows people to map out their communities of interest. The mapping tool is part of a survey that the commission is asking people to fill out to provide public input on what they’d like to see from the redistricting process.
Communities of interest are any grouping of people with shared interests, identities, concerns or needs. It’s a broad term that can include myriad groups — a specific neighborhood or region, a collection of people who work for the same company or industry, people who use a particular transportation corridor, people who send their children to the same school, or people who rely on a particular service.
Respecting communities of interest is one of the six criteria in the Arizona Constitution that the IRC must follow when drawing congressional and legislative districts, and because it is such a wide-ranging term that is subject to so much interpretation, it can be one of the trickiest requirements the commission faces. The mapping tool can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ArizonaRedistricting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.