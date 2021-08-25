A request for reduced bond in a Lake Havasu City homicide case was denied this week during a hearing in Mohave Superior Court.
As of Wednesday, 18-year-old Havasu resident Carter Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan.
According to county prosecutors, Beckwith used a stolen weapon to commit the July 10 shooting, at an Alpine Drive address. Police say that Beckwith fled the scene, and intended to escape to California – only to fall asleep in his vehicle after stopping at a Parker location. He was found hours after the shooting by Parker Police officers, according to Lake Havasu City law enforcement officials, and taken into custody. Police say that Beckwith was found in possession of two stolen firearms at the time of his arrest.
Beckwith allegedly admitted to the shooting when questioned by detectives last month, but said that he did so in self-defense. According to statements by Beckwith, Petetan was also armed at the scene as well. Prosecutors say this statement has yet to be corroborated by evidence or witness testimony.
Kingman-based attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Ashley & McPhillips, filed a motion this month in Mohave Superior Court to reduce Beckwith’s $1 million bond. Ashley argued that the bond was excessive to ensure Beckwith’s appearance at a criminal trial. That argument was challenged by prosecutors, who cited a host of appeals by the victim’s loved ones – as well as Beckwith’s previous alleged attempt at flight from justice on the morning of his arrest.
After reviewing arguments by attorneys for the defense and the state of Arizona, Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho ruled that Beckwith’s present bond amount was appropriate.
Beckwith is next expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 16.
