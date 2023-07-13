Angel F. Caldera

Angel F. Caldera.

In the case of a man charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, Mohave Superior Court allowed the victim’s mother to speak this week in a special hearing to reconsider the defendant’s bond.

Angel F. Caldera, 22, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since May 18, after he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Arnell Bell at their home on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard. Initially held on $1 million bond, that bond was reduced to $250,000 in a hearing that took place in late June. But technical issues prevented Bell’s mother from offering testimony at that hearing.

