In the case of a man charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, Mohave Superior Court allowed the victim’s mother to speak this week in a special hearing to reconsider the defendant’s bond.
Angel F. Caldera, 22, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since May 18, after he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Arnell Bell at their home on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard. Initially held on $1 million bond, that bond was reduced to $250,000 in a hearing that took place in late June. But technical issues prevented Bell’s mother from offering testimony at that hearing.
Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe held a hearing Thursday morning, allowing her to testify against the reduction of Caldera’s bond.
“My son has lived in Lake Havasu City for over 10 years, and felt safe living here,” the victim’s mother said, in testimony given in a Thursday morning teleconference call. “All of that changed when the defendant pulled out his gun and murdered my only son, and in that moment changed all of our lives forever. (Caldera) didn’t shoot once, or give any sort of warning. It shows that he is reckless, irresponsible and careless toward another human life.”
Victim, unarmed, was shot multiple times
The incident took place May 17, when Bell (Caldera’s roommate of about two weeks) was allowed into the residence to collect his belongings. According to testimony allegedly given by Caldera to police, the two engaged in an argument that escalated until Bell attempted to strike Caldera. Bell allegedly grabbed Caldera in a headlock, from which Caldera was able to escape. During the scuffle, Caldera reportedly suffered a minor injury to the back of his head.
Police say that at that point, Caldera drew a .45-caliber handgun that was secured in his waistband, and fired 13 rounds from the weapon. Bell was struck multiple times, according to the police report, with four of those rounds allegedly having been fired into the victim’s back.
According to investigators, Caldera said that Bell was unarmed at the time of the shooting, and had made no attempt to disarm Caldera. Caldera reportedly gave no warning before firing his weapoin. According to alleged statements to police by Caldera, the defendant feared for his safety due to Bell’s size - Six feet, three inches tall, compared to Caldera’s height of five feet, eight inches.
Bell’s mother asked that Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe deny Caldera’s bond, due to the weight of the alleged offense.
“With respect, he should never be allowed to lay back in a comfortable bed or enjoy a nice meal, because he’s tired of his current environment. My son was taken from me five days after Mother’s Day and one month before his birthday. It would be a sad day for (Caldera) to be granted any kind of freedom after my son has been taken away forever. Please keep him locked away and in jail.”
Previous bond excessive, judge says
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leah Nelson argued against Caldera’s June bond reduction at Thursday’s hearing.
“This is a quite traumatizing event, and the emotional harm is great,” Nelson said. “The state still renews and reiterates our previous statement that this is the definition of a dangerous person in the community. We oppose any changing of the conditions of his release conditions. We ask that (Sipe) reform the bond as it was originally imposed.”
But according to Sipe, Caldera’s bond cannot be set beyond what Sipe believes is reasonable, as a means of punishing the defendant for a crime of which he has not yet been convicted.
“The purpose of a bond is to ensure a person’s presence at future proceedings,” Sipe said. “The purpose of a bond is not designed to be punitive. In these types of cases, the victim understandably almost always wants the defendant to stay in custody. I have had victims like today tell me that the defendant should have no freedom, they should not be able to enjoy life, because they took the life of a loved one. I understand those feelings, but I also have to follow the law. And the law dictates that the defendant is innocent of these charges unless or until he is convicted beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Although Caldera’s previous $1 million bond is common among defendants in cases of first-degree murder, Sipe said Caldera’s current $250,000 bond is consistent with bond applied to cases such as second-degree murder.
“I believe $1 million bond is excessive in this particular case,” Sipe said. “Although I certainly understand the victim’s concerns, the defendant is still in custody. So the ($250,000) bond may still be excessive because he’s still in custody, but I do not find it to be an inappropriate bond.”
Sipe upheld Caldera’s reduced $250,000 bond at Thursday’s hearing.
Caldera’s next scheduled court date will take place at a July 24 status conference in Mohave Superior Court.
