The Arizona Legislature last year passed a law that effectively prohibited law enforcement agencies from seizing the property of criminal defendants unless the property represented evidence that a crime was committed. Now, the impact of that law is being felt in Mohave County.
When Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2810 into law last May, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office feared that it could place the county’s drug enforcement task force in dire straits. At a Mohave County budgetary session on Wednesday, County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd announced an expected shortage in state grant funding that may further hinder management of the county’s Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. Grant shortfalls this year would require that the county pay $57,000 in employee-related expenses for members of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Sheriff Doug Schuster explained the situation on Wednesday before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“We have three positions in MAGNET, two of which are paid with state grant funding,” Schuster said. “Civil asset forfeiture helps to maintain the operation of MAGNET, but not the salary of MAGNET officers.”
The sheriff has requested that the county absorb the $57,000 cost into the FY 2023 general fund to maintain detective positions on the task force.
The Mohave Area General Narcotics Team has operated for more than three decades, and civil asset forfeiture has long been a primary source of funding for the task force. The practice allows law enforcement agencies to seize money or property that is believed to have been used in the commission of a crime.
The MAGNET task force includes investigators from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to Loyd, law enforcement agencies have also approached their respective municipalities to request general fund expenditures to make up for shortfalls in state grant funding this year.
“I believe the state has a budget surplus this year,” Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould told Schuster at Wednesday’s meeting.
Schuster returned the comment with one of his own. “Could you make a call and tell them that for me?”
Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith was pessimistic of the new restrictions on civil asset forfeiture last year. According to Smith, the majority of property and money seized in Mohave County by law enforcement were received during drug interdiction efforts on county roadways - and ultimately used by the very investigators tasked with investigating any possible drug trade or transportation in Mohave County.
According to statements by Smith last year, civil asset forfeiture claims that would otherwise fund Mohave County drug enforcement efforts could instead be returned to the cartels that produce those drugs.
“With large amounts of money … that’s how cartels are run,” Smith said last May. “With the revision to the law, we may have to return the money before anything happens in court - in a lot of cases, that means we’ll never see it again.”
As the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office works to maintain the county’s drug enforcement task force, the preliminary budget offered at Wednesday’s budgetary session will call for $744,000 from the county’s general fund, with an additional $240,000 in grant funding expected in the next fiscal year.
A portion of that funding is expected to add an additional three deputy positions, with one crime scene analyst and two new sheriff’s dispatchers this year.
Today’s News-Herald contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office by email for comment, but that message was not answered as of Friday afternoon.
I would suggest with the invasion at the border, we need a fentanyl task force! Parents do you know what your kids are ingesting???
