The Lake Havasu Museum of History has changed to reduced summer hours of operation starting in June. It is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m and admission is by donation only.
The museum is holding education programs every Saturday during the summer, starting this Saturday with free fossil imprinting classes for those 5 years and older - classes start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The museum will also host “Create a mini exhibit” on Saturday at noon for all ages.
Other classes scheduled for June include an intro pine needle basket class, a beginner’s jewelry class, and a meet and greet with the museum’s new desert creatures.
More information about the museum and its offerings, along with a complete schedule for educational programs in June and July, are available online at havasumuseum.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
