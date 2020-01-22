After a fire scorched 27 acres in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge last fall, most of the structural damage has since been repaired. Road timbers, fence posts and drainage culverts have been replaced.
But not the trees that were lost in the blaze. Those hundreds of missing trees had been home sweet home to the refuge’s animals, providing shelter and food to all types of wild critters.
Members of the Friends of the Refuges have volunteered to plant a few hundred new trees Feb. 1, but they need a little help to get the job done, said Jude Gilford. She’s the vice-president of the Friends organization.
“We will be planting native riparian trees to create habitat for wildlife following the October wildfire at Mesquite Bay North. We’re looking for volunteers to help dig holes and plant approximately 300 Coyote and Goodding’s Willow trees,” Gilford said.
The trees to be planted are not fragile seedlings. Rather, they are “poles” that were harvested Tuesday from existing trees in the Refuge. She said they can be as tall as three feet and one to three inches in diameter. The planting process includes digging the holes, placing the trees, backfilling and generous watering.
Digging tools will be provided. Volunteers are advised to bring a hat, sunscreen, sturdy shoes that might get muddy, work gloves, water and a lunch.
The Feb. 1 “plant-a-thon” is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group will meet at the Mesquite North parking area off London Bridge Road. There is limited paved parking and places to park along the road.
Gilford is hoping for a strong turnout.
“We can use as many people as we can get. If we have a lot, it will make the day shorter and more fun,” she said.
Another round of tree planting will occur March 7. A forthcoming announcement will seek volunteers for that outing. In the meantime, there may be opportunities for “harvesting” the trees that will be planted in March.
For details about the planting or harvesting projects, call Joey Saccomanno, 928-667-4144, ext. 128 or email joseph_saccomanno@fws.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.