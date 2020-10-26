About a decade after Lake Havasu City’s inclusion on several “least educated” cities lists sparked efforts to increase attainment, community leaders and organizations throughout the region are among the first in Arizona to band together behind an emerging statewide initiative.
Mohave and La Paz counties have been quick to embrace the Achieve 60 initiative, with leaders already organizing to achieve the attainment goal under the banner of the Northwest Attainment Committee.
Donna Davis, Senior Community Engagement Manager with Expect More Arizona, said the cities of Mesa and Tempe have set goals to help improve attainment, and Pinal, Pima and Yuma are all in various stages of making countywide plans and setting metric-based goals. But the Northwest is the first region with targeted goals and detailed plans.
Mohave Community College President Stacy Klippenstein, who is a member of the steering committee, said the initiative started to gain momentum locally about a year ago at a meeting about Mohave County’s educational needs - attended by about 50 leaders from around the county. Klippenstein said after that meeting about six or seven people including contacted Expect More Arizona and Achieve 60 about what they can do locally.
The original committee members included Klippenstein, WAVE JTED Superintendent Amy West, Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger, Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, and then-ASU Campus Director Raymond Van der Riet, who has since been replaced by Carla Harcleroad.
Since then, the committee has expanded into La Paz County and has brought several more Mohave County organizations on board.
Klippenstein said one of the first priorities for the committee was to take a closer look at the data within the county. Expect More Arizona has been working on making state, county and city educational metrics more accessible since 2016. But its Arizona Education Progress Meter does not include county or city attainment rates at this time.
“Behind Expect More Arizona we have found other data points that are talking about countywide attainment by age level, education level so how many two-year and four-year degrees,” Klippenstein said.
Currently about 25% of adults in Mohave County have a two or a four year degree, but Klippenstein said data for other industry credentials, certifications, or licenses can be more difficult to track down.
“We have been needing to do a lot more digging through the state and other county level national data as well to try to figure out some of those attainment numbers and give us a better idea of the actual attainment level of industry recognized through a doctorate degree by individual cities,” he said.
Klippenstein said his best estimate is that Mohave County has a 38% to 42% attainment rate.
“The state is running around 46%. So the whole goal in the next 10 years is to gain about 14% attainment in the State of Arizona. For us it is about 18 to 20-plus percent. So we know we have our work cut out for us,” Klippenstein said. “There is a lot of work to do, but I’m really excited about the leadership that stepped up to help move this in the right direction.”
Klippenstein said keeping local data updated and available will be one of the committee’s main roles throughout the process, along with helping to identify external funding for projects or initiatives that pop up along the way.
Community hubs
Even before the committee officially formed, it was clear that educational and workforce needs are not uniform throughout Mohave County.
“At that meeting in October (2019) we recognized that each city is different in what their needs are,” Klippenstein said. “So the steering committee decided to help support community hubs for the uniqueness of each community. So we are more of a steering, broad based, committee and now the community hubs are the ones who will be doing the action-oriented type work.”
Klippenstein said the committee identified community leaders for local hubs in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City, Colorado City and Parker and there are currently 67 individuals participating in those five hubs throughout the region. Each hub will be responsible for identifying their own goals and initiatives.
“Maybe one community needs to strengthen 8th grade math proficiency, which is a gatekeeper to postsecondary success,” Davis said. “Maybe another community needs to work on getting those adults who didn’t finish back into a postsecondary experience. And maybe another community needs to work on high school graduation.”
The community hubs all came together on Sept. 24 for an online kickoff event that included discussions with Expect More Arizona and the Las Vegas Talent Hub, and each hub broke out to start discussions about their own communities.
“I’m very excited about the Northwest attainment effort,” Davis said. “Mohave and La Paz counties are so diverse that I feel like they are providing an excellent roadmap for other regions to use. Each community will discover their own barriers to postsecondary attainment and they all could be different… This won’t happen overnight but the good news is – each community will set a goal or two and monitor that goal so there will be accountability to their efforts.”
