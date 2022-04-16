Lake Havasu City is just outside of a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Office on Friday that includes most of Mohave County along with southern Nevada and parts of eastern California.
The wind advisory in effect today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. forecasts 45 to 55 mile per hour winds, with Las Vegas located more or less in the center of the advisory area. Much of Mohave County is included in the advisory, including Yucca, Kingman and Bullhead City stretching north to the Utah boarder. Needles, California is also just outside of the advisory area, but most of I-40 east to Barstow is included in the advisory.
Meteorologist Brian Planz with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Office said the high winds are expected due to a low pressure trough that will be moving through the atmosphere over the Southwest today “at a pretty good rate.”
While Lake Havasu City is outside of the advisory area, Planz said the forecast calls for maximum gusts between 25 and 30 mph locally.
“If people are on the lake just be cautious if they are boating,” Planz said. “It will be a little breezy out there over the water on Lake Havasu, and especially up on Lake Mohave. If anyone is traveling, especially to areas to the north, it is going to be a little breezy.”
Outside of the wind, it’s expected to be a beautiful day in Havasu with sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees with an overnight low of 60.
