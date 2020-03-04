The food-as-medicine movement continues to gain traction as people continue to discover that healthy eating makes them feel better.
Learn more about how eating wholesome food is the basis for good health on March 14 at a free seminar hosted by the Cancer Association of Havasu. The downtown event is at 11 a.m. at KAWS, 2144 McCulloch Blvd.
The seminar is free, but seating is limited. Call the Community Health Foundation at 928-453-8190 to register.
Don’t expect to hear about the latest detox or cleanse.
“Samples, recipes and nutritional information will be available,” said Evie Cistaro of the Cancer Association. “The class is designed for those who face a life-altering disease or who are looking for tools and recipes to obtain optimal health.”
She cautioned that not every illness can benefit substantially from dietary changes. But there is plenty of scientific evidence that salt, sugar, fat and processed foods in the American diet contribute to the nation’s high rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
