Registration is now open for the Lake Havasu City Parks & Recreation Department’s after school program.
The after school program is for kids in Kindergarten through sixth grade at each of the elementary schools in the Lake Havasu Unified School district. The program will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays – and at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Participants must be picked up by 6 p.m. each day. Kids in the after school program will be placed in squads according to their grade, and will include physical activities and games, and a snack will be provided each day.
