Families usually share some of the same DNA. But what happens when members of a family are lost without a trace?
This is where “Relative Race”, a show reuniting loved ones with one another, comes into place. The series, which premiered in 2016, is referred to as a reality competition series and follows four teams across the country on a search that is both heartwarming and rewarding.
Dan J. Debenham, co-creator and host of the DNA-tracking series, previously approached the cable television network, BYUtv, with an idea for a separate reality show through his production company, Lenzworks. The idea was to have various teams across college campuses create three-course meals and present them to the dean of a college in a blind taste test. The prize money would then be donated to a charity.
“That is where our relationship came from with BYUtv,” Debenham said. “They then approached us following that show and said, ‘We have a company that you may be familiar with called Ancestry.’”
Debenham, who co-owns Lenzworks with his business partner Tom Zdunich, was asked by BYUtv to create a television show that would locate family members based on a person’s DNA through AncestryDNA.
“We came back about a week later and we said, ‘We have this show, the working title is “The Relative Race,”’” Debenham said. “They immediately said, ‘Can you drop the word ‘the’?’”
Debenham states the reason the network made the request was because it would work better for social media.
“We produced season one of “Relative Race” and it was really a beta-test,” Debenham said.
BYUtv then encouraged another season of the show after the first one premiered.
“We told the network we can’t do another season because we actually lost money producing the first season,” Debenham stated. “The budget just wasn’t quite there.”
Debenham was then asked to create a more realistic budget that would better serve the needs of the show.
“That’s really kind of where “Relative Race” came together, really season two,” Debenham said.
Now, six years later, the show has become a new fan-favorite.
“We’re getting prepared now for filming season 10 for our 10th anniversary,” Debenham said. “What we’ve been told is that we are among the top, if not the top, watched and streamed television show on BYUtv.”
To be a contestant on the show, Debenham states that each person has to have televisionality.
“Meaning, is their personality such that it will transcend people’s television screens?” Debenham added. “The second and far more important factor is, ‘What’s their story? Who are they looking for?’”
Out of a thousand applicants, only about 60 teams make it through the initial process. AncestryDNA kits are then sent out to each remaining person. Once the results are expedited from Ancestry back to the show’s genealogy research team, the team then reveals whether or not they believe they will be able to locate a majority of the family.
“We start with 50 or 60 teams, but after that process, we then huddle up with our researchers and decide whether or not certain teams are going to enable us to find all [of] the family they are hoping to find,” Debenham explained.
The host discloses that only about a third of those teams are able to move on after this process, which he estimates to be around 20 to 25 teams.
“Of those 20 to 25 teams, we start a full fledged, deep dive into trying to find every family member,” Debenham continued. “After we find every family member, the next step is we have to send out all contracts to ensure that they want to be on the show.”
Locating a mother, a father, a sister or a brother is essential to the core of the show.
“We want to be able to find the answers for these people that want to be on the show and then we want to deliver a great story over those ten episodes to our viewers,” Debenham said.
For those chosen to be contestants, the hard work is completed for them.
“If [contestants] are on the show, the great thing is they don’t have to do anything!” Debenham exclaimed. “We spend tens of thousands of dollars finding their family.”
If a person is looking on their own for family members, Debenham suggests websites such as 23andMe.com, MyHeritage.com, Ancestry.com, and FamilySearch.org.
“FamilySearch.org has more records on their site than any other platform in the world and it’s free,” Debenham continued. “If there’s a record out there to be posted, you have a far better chance of finding it on FamilySearch than anywhere else.”
Contestants are also awarded with the information related to the discovery of their family members, even if they do not win on the show. There is also an added perk.
“This show is all about meeting your family and so, we also devised a format change several seasons ago where we now offer a golden ticket,” Debenham explained. “Which is, if you’ve earned your third strike, you get to use that golden ticket to continue and meet one more family member.”
One of the host’s favorite parts of the show comes at the end of each episode when he speaks with each team member about their day.
“Everything is done live to tape and in that moment, I get to see the culmination and the emotion and the reaction to about eight solid months of research,” Debenham said. “It all leads up to those nightly Zoom meeting calls where I get to ask that final question of each team which is, ‘Tell me, who did you meet tonight?’ or I’ll say ‘Who was on the other side of the door?’”
The raw emotions displayed by each contestant plays well into the nature of the unscripted reality series.
“That is my favorite part, you see two things happen that are remarkable,” Debenham continued. “You see live and real, nothing is scripted, we don’t tell anybody how to react, I get to see them react to meeting their mother or their father or a brother or a sister.”
Debenham’s second favorite part of the show is witnessing the other team members react to each other. He enjoys being able to experience the other competitors’ emotions after they are introduced to another team’s family members.
“It’s very unique to see a competition-based show and a reality show that brings out the best of everybody instead of featuring the worst of everybody,” Debenham said.
Challenges can also present themselves to the cast and crew at any given moment during the show’s production.
“The challenges are overwhelming and yet, that’s when I feel that our company is at its best and it’s for the best show that I’ve ever been a part of,” Debenhan said. “I’ve been in television for 35 years and this is by far the most challenging production that I’ve ever been a part of but it’s also the most satisfying production I have ever been a part of.”
The host goes on to list casting, contracting, location fees, permitting, insurance, and drone licensing as well as the safety of the cast and crew as challenges that the production team may face. Despite the number of issues that could arise, these obstacles do not take away from the meaning of the show.
“There’s nothing more gratifying than what we’re doing here,” Debenham stated. “We are able to discover, find, and unite families. There’s nothing better than that. Nothing.”
The contestants face other personal roadblocks that may alter their initial beliefs held towards being competitors on the show.
“Every single person that is on this show tells me at some point, either during the show or afterwards, that what they thought being on a television show was going to be like and then actually being on the show is completely opposite,” Debenham explained. “Their biggest challenge is overcoming the expectations and the realities of being on a television show for 10 days straight.”
Debenham goes on to explain how contestants can be affected not only emotionally or physically, but mentally and spiritually as well. Contestants must abide by traffic laws and cannot speed or make a u-turn, otherwise teams will end up being penalized. The host states that the difficulties and challenges that the teams face help with the next step that is taken by them on the show.
“As soon as they arrive at the relative’s house, their clock stops and they know that and that’s by design, so that they can take a deep breath and be ready for the most important moment, potentially the most important moment of their lives,” Debenham said. “Our show by design is produced in a manner to where those meetings are emotional and we want them to be that way.”
Debenham says that he hopes each contestant will take away a love for their family after they compete on the show. He also wants contestants to know about the importance of family.
“I would say that 75 percent of all of our contestants are adopted,” Debenham continued. “Of those 75 percent, 75 percent of those people have had wonderful, loving, dedicated adoptive families.”
The host carries hope that contestants will have “a love of family and that includes a love for their adoptive family and a love for their biological family.”
During each final episode, one team is revealed to be the winner of the show as well as the recipient of the $50,000 grand prize.
“They can do whatever they want with the $50,000,” Debenham said. “They have to do certain things contractually and as long as they do all of those things contractually then I literally write a check usually within two weeks.”
Debenham says that some past winners have used their prize money to pay for in-vitro fertilization treatments while others have adopted children to make a part of their own family.
For viewers who have never watched “Relative Race” before, the host hopes that they will take away a fondness for what the show represents.
“This show, for those who have never seen it, fair warning, it is addictive because you get to celebrate and live through those people and their moments as they realize for the first time that, ‘I have biological family that loves me, that wants me, that has been searching for me as I’ve searched and wondered about them?’” Debenham explained.
The series is a staple for how reality television can be created in a healthy and encouraging manner. Even with a large grand prize awaiting the winners, each contestant displays support for one another throughout their separate journeys on the show.
“It is a show that brings out the best in us, showcases the best in us, and in the end, for most of us, that involves in some way, shape, or form, family,” Debenham continued. “That’s what I want people to know, that this show is all about the best in all of us.”
To watch current episodes of “Relative Race”, tune into BYUtv on Sundays at 5 p.m. Episodes are also available online at byutv.org.
