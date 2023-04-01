Looks like Mohave County will have a Sheriff’s race next year. And it appears that Mike Gannuscio will once again challenge incumbent Doug Schuster as he did in the Aug., 2020 Republican primary election.

Schuster piled up 27,021 votes to Gannuscio’s 7,061 in an election many viewed as an effort by the latter to build name recognition and support for a second challenge. Gannuscio on Tuesday filed a statement of interest in seeking the Republican nomination for Mohave County Sheriff in the Aug., 2024 primary.

