Looks like Mohave County will have a Sheriff’s race next year. And it appears that Mike Gannuscio will once again challenge incumbent Doug Schuster as he did in the Aug., 2020 Republican primary election.
Schuster piled up 27,021 votes to Gannuscio’s 7,061 in an election many viewed as an effort by the latter to build name recognition and support for a second challenge. Gannuscio on Tuesday filed a statement of interest in seeking the Republican nomination for Mohave County Sheriff in the Aug., 2024 primary.
Schuster confirmed he will be seeking another term next year. The sheriff position is the first countywide seat so far to have a challenger enter the fray against an incumbent known to be running again.
The early candidate filing flurry began in District 4 where five hopefuls have declared intent to pursue the seat that Jean Bishop won’t defend as she works toward retirement. And there are two early prospective candidates for the District 2 supervisor seat that Hildy Angius says she’ll vacate in a bid for another undisclosed office.
A Bullhead City man recently appointed to one elected position he hasn’t started serving has already declared to seek another post next year. Paul Brisco was appointed March 23 to begin working as Constable on April 5 while he runs for Bullhead City Justice of the Peace next year.
Michael Van Vliet has also declared interest in the JP race in Bullhead City.
Chief Deputy Recorder Lydia Durst has pulled papers to run for County Recorder as Kristi Blair aims for retirement. Blair said Durst has her support and full endorsement as a trusted staff member already well-versed in office operation.
A pair of incumbents, Assessor Jeanne Kentch and Treasurer SueAnn Mello, have also submitted statements of intent seeking re-election.
Thirteen citizens have already initiated paperwork to qualify campaigns for an election that is 19 months away. And elections Direct Allen Tempert expects many more local prospective candidates will be coming forward in the months ahead.
“It is unusual,” said county elections director Allen Tempert. ``I’d be hard-pressed to recall a time when I’ve ever seen this many people out this early before.”
