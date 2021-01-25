Days after Kelli Ward was reelected as chair of the Arizona GOP, a Democrat from Ward’s home district has announced plans to run for state Senate in 2022.
Kingman resident J’amie Morgaine, who ran against incumbent District 5 State Sen. Sonny Borrelli in 2018, will return to the ballot for another attempt next year. But according to Morgaine, defeating an entrenched Republican party in Mohave County will be no easy task.
Borrelli confirmed Monday that he will defend his seat against Morgaine, and popular support would appear to have been on Borrelli’s side in recent years. During the 2020 General Election, Borrelli gained more than 99% of the vote, against two Democratic write-in candidates. In 2018, Borrelli defeated Morgaine’s first attempt at the state Senate with 75% of the vote. Meanwhile, Arizona legislators Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci ran unopposed in this most recent election.
“In order to break through the ‘red wall’ of Arizona, we have a lot of work to do,” Morgaine said in a Monday interview. “(District 5) covers a lot of geography, so it will take time to reach out to voters, including our independents and Republicans.”
Morgaine announced her candidacy earlier this weekend, getting an early start on the process of running for state senate. She said she will need the time to prepare and train volunteers, and to mobilize her base to allow every candidate – not only herself – to find themselves on the ballot next year. She says she will offer other Democratic and progressive non-partisan candidates a chance to collaborate and maximize their resources against the GOP in Mohave County.
In 2018, Morgaine reported in a Ballotpedia survey that her top three legislative priorities would be to revise outdated water rights laws, gain full funding for public education and to gain access to quality healthcare for remote, rural areas of Arizona. She additionally said the importance of sustainable water management would become Arizona’s top priority within the next decade.
In 2022, Morgaine says she will run on the platform of defending District 5’s groundwater stores. According to Mohave County records, the Hualapai Aquifer in the Kingman area could potentially be depleted within the next century due to use by agricultural interests. Although efforts to preserve Mohave County’s groundwater stores have been led by State Rep. Regina Cobb, Morgaine says there has been no leadership in that effort from Borrelli.
“Nothing else matters if we don’t have water,” Morgaine said. “I can win against any Republican who is maintaining the status quo of our unsustainable water crisis. The Meadview Aquifer needs to be studied the same way the Hualapai Aquifer was. Nearly every (Arizona Department of Water Resources) hydrograph of the Meadview Aquifer shows a consistent loss of a foot of water every year, yet it receives zero attention from our legislators.”
According to Morgaine, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has been reluctant to limit development within the county, at the expense of local water resources. And Morgaine says the situation is unsustainable. Morgaine believes the state’s groundwater laws should be updated to reflect modern technology and economic globalization.
“Arizona water rights laws were implemented more than 100 years ago,” Morgaine said. “They are antiquated, outdated and continue to privilege five corporate industries without regard for how property values are affected when groundwater resources are exhausted.”
Morgaine also expressed concern toward efforts in Mohave County to renew uranium mining in the northern Arizona Strip, and the potential impact such mining may have on groundwater resources.
Borrelli, who begins his third term in the Arizona Senate this year, was in Phoenix on Monday to serve during this legislative session. He spoke with Today’s News-Herald via telephone in response to Morgaine’s announcement this week.
“I didn’t have to campaign last year, and I was able to help people instead,” Borrelli said. “But we can have this debate. This is the process. I’m planning to run (in 2022) on a platform of constitutional rights and prosperity to the district. I think I’ve done a good job so far, and a lot of people tell me I’ve been doing a good job.”
