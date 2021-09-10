We asked Lake Havasu City residents where they were when they learned of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. Here are their responses:
“At the beginning of WWII, as Winston Churchill famously said, “Today will be a day to be remembered in ‘infamy.’” Another famous date comes to mind, that of JKF’s assassination. For today’s generation, the same can be said about the travesty that was September 11, 2001.
My husband and I shared the Sept. 11 event with our daughter and her family. We were to supervise our teenage grandchildren while our daughter and husband slipped away for their anniversary weekend.
It is morning on the west coast, and we’re all mingling in the kitchen with coffee, watching the morning news, when they broke into the broadcast with the news of the first tower being decimated.
I’ll never forget the feeling of complete incomprehension as this took place right before my eyes. My grandson, who was in high school and well-versed in current events, spoke up and said, ‘That must be bin Laden!’ Along with being so stunned about the event itself, I was amazed and so taken aback with the fact my grandson would know more about the world than I.
September 11 will be forever enveloped in my memory for the sheer reason of how our country rallied with a united front. The world stood still.
I was just a young child when we were attacked at Pearl Harbor – a young married woman when JFK was assassinated, when all the neighbors ran out of their houses to commiserate in that moment – and a grandmother on September 11. I’m wondering if there will be a fourth event with Afghanistan. I pray not.”
— Pat Scheel, Lake Havasu City
Jean Bird: I was in a vanpool commuting with others to work downtown Portland. We were all stunned into complete silence. I called my parents to turn on the television. At work, the TV was on and no one was capable of working!
Jessica Kenney: I had just started a new job at Coach Net in the old Mcculloch building. We had TVs everywhere and everyone was watching in complete amazement. We all tried to do our jobs but it was hard. Kind of bonded all of us at that moment in time. I’ll never forget it.
Jodie Case: When the second plane hit and we realized what was happening, I was in Ms. Tierney’s English class at Lake Havasu High School.
Adrienne Brown: My kids were supposed to go to school and were getting ready. After watching the TV and seeing what was happening, I wouldn’t let them go . But after watching it for hours and everyone getting so scared, I closed all the windows and we watched the Wizard of Oz for the rest of the day.
Tino Otineru: I went into work and there was no one in sight. No one in the break area. I walked back to my line and they were all gathered by the one door that went into the purchasing office. I walked through the door and there was a crowd in the conference room door. In the room was Ray watching the one TV we had. I walked in, sat down and was stunned. We got no work done that day. Management sent over a message telling everyone to go home until further notice. I called out for four days to watch TV 24/7 just to try and fathom what had happened. I called my Mom to tell her I loved her.
Jennifer Ehr: I was getting ready for work and decided to turn off the TV and listen to the radio. I hear on the radio a plane hit the World Trade Center. Turned on the TV in disbelief. All day at work, I was listening to the radio for updates. Later that night, my family and I lit candles and said a prayer for the people who died. I cried so much that day. It affected me by realizing America is not invincible and how other countries hate us so much to do this to us. Every year, I go to a 9/11 memorial to remember the men, women and children who died. I didn't know anyone who died, but they were my American family I will never forget.
Janet Wagner: I was having coffee with my son who was a senior in high school. We could not believe it when we saw the second one hit live. He left for school and I went to work. That day after school he told us that he went to talk to the recruiters and that one would be coming by the house that night. I could not believe that the Marine recruiter showed up that night wanting me to let our son, who would turn 18 in five days, join the military. He ended up signing with the Air Force on a delayed entry and left two weeks after graduation.
Vivian Bryson: I was taking the kids to school. Turned around and brought them home. I am from New Jersey and have a lot of family in New York.
Brigid Stevens: Sadly a day remembered well. I had a very busy day scheduled at work, so I was up very early, said goodbye for the day to my son, who was in high school at the time, and set off to pay bills on the way into the office. I was in and out of my car, and when I returned from one dropbox, I heard the news on the radio talking about the Trade Center. I wasn’t in the car long enough to hear exactly what was going on at first but thought, “Odd, must be an anniversary or something from the parking garage bombing.” I finished the errands and stopped at the mini mart near my office and saw the second plane hit. In stunned silence, I arrived at the office. Others who arrived to work early had their radios on and the reports were echoing through the building. When the other planes crashed, I just wanted to pick my son up and take him home. However, I had several home visits lined up. I called my first to see if they wanted to cancel, they said I might as well come over. Eerie and quiet drive. On that home visit, the mom and I stood in their family room and watched the tower collapse.
Steve Newcomer: I was on duty at my fire station.
Jennie Jenkins: I was asleep. I was a new mom and was exhausted. I woke up to my mom screaming (she was from New York). It startled me and I jumped up and opened my bedroom door. She was just screaming and crying. All she could say was turn on the news. I watched in horror as the second plane hit. I was just at a loss.
Mike Prestine: I was driving on South Palo Verde on my way to take my dog to the vet. Had to pull over for a minute.
Cynthia Commans: My roommate was a flight attendant. She called me and told me to turn on the TV. It was completely unreal. Her flights were canceled that day, and our lives were forever changed.
Tiffany Goade: I was in middle school sitting in French class when the teacher stopped and turned on the TV so we could see what was happening.
Art-Linda Shreve: We were in a hotel room in St. Louis, Missouri. We were stuck for two days with no way home to California. Two days later, eight people jumped in two rental cars and drove straight through from St. Louis to California. We tried to find a hotel along the way but nothing was available since every airplane was grounded and stranded so many people. It was a very unsettling time. We were very thankful and grateful to get back home to our loved ones. We will never forget.
Kenlyn Arnott: I was recording a county council meeting in progress when a county employee ran in the room and said what was happening. The meeting stopped and everyone started looking for a TV. Scary.
Beve Danforth Mills: I was working out, walking on the treadmill and had the news on. I watched it on TV live as they were thinking it was an accident, then plane number two hit.
Doug Rich: I was on a plane at Ontario Airport on the runway next up to fly to Sacramento. We were locked down on the runway for an hour before moving to the tarmac. No one knew why until the info came across my pager which received the intel info.
Sam McAuliffe: I had just moved into a house I’d bought near Havasupai Boulevard and Empress Drive. I was working at a generator shop in the Easy Street complex on Acoma Blvd. I was waking up for work, and my then-husband was sleeping on the couch. The news was on. It woke him up, and he made me come watch. I did go to work, but it was the slowest day ever. The next days turned into some of the busiest days ever. I drop shipped generators all over the country.
Chris Want: I was in The Knack Morning Show studio in Bullhead City. I had a small TV monitor and was relaying the network news coverage between songs and commercial breaks. When I think back, it makes me sad that it took such an evil event to bring us all together, but that togetherness passed too soon.
Stephanie Lueras: I was at Northern Arizona University. I walked into an 8 a.m. class and didn’t know why people were crying. The professor walked in and said he couldn’t teach today and left. I got back to the dorm and saw the news and spent the day waiting to hear that my aunt was safe — she was a fire chief near the Pentagon. She was okay.
