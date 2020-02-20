Lyle Matzdorff didn’t expect to stay in Lake Havasu City for more than a couple of years. In fact, his wife Stellene Matzdorff, who died in 2018, didn’t want to come at all. But after more than five decades in town there is nowhere the former real estate broker would rather be.
“I always say we have the greatest people in the country in this town,” Matzdorff said. “To this day, I can ask for help and I never get a no. I haven’t gotten a no yet and I have been here for 56 years. It is a good community for support. I think if I had problems they would help me out of it. That is why I haven’t moved, and Stellene wouldn’t have left this town if something happened to me.”
Matzdorff moved to Lake Havasu City in 1964 with his wife and his oldest son with the goal of selling the land north of town that was owned by his father-in-law. The area today includes Desert Hills, Crystal Beach and the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. He said his father-in-law had plenty of real estate agents, but no volunteers for the assignment.
“None of them would leave Phoenix, and I can see why,” Matzdorff said. “There are a million people down there, and there is nobody here. Which way are you going to go?”
At the time, there were no paved roads in town. The only way to get to Lake Havasu City was from the north, when State Route 95 was a dirt road with a dead end in Lake Havasu City. To get to Parker, people would have to drive up through Needles and head south on the California side of the Colorado River.
Although power lines were installed early on in the process, telephones didn’t follow until years later. Matzdorff said there was one phone in town, located in the old Army/Air Force mess hall, and people would line up to use it. Telephones wouldn’t make their way to homes in Havasu until about 1966.
“My wife did not like moving here, and I can’t blame her,” he said. “We had a very nice home in Phoenix and there was a shopping center on every corner. When you came here I could tell her there was shopping in Kingman and shopping in Needles.
“Pioneering does have its tough side, but we figured out how to do it and get by the best we could.”
Despite the hardships, the Matzdorffs quickly adapted to their new home. Although his real estate business was not connected with town founder Robert McCulloch’s development, Matzdorff said they were immediately welcomed into the community.
“I don’t want it to sound like I’m patting him on the back,” Matzdorff said. “I don’t owe nothing to McCulloch and McCulloch owes nothing to me. But the only thing I will say is he was extremely fair. I was representing land outside of the city, but I was involved in everything the same as anybody else.”
It wasn’t just that they were included in the decision making, Matzdorff said everyone in Lake Havasu City supported each other as well.
“People were very generous,” he said. “If you needed something, someone would help you out. If someone was going to go to Phoenix they would ask if you needed anything. It was something that, actually, later on you kind of miss because the camaraderie was second to none.”
Without much in terms of developments or amenities in the early days, Matzdorff said neighbors also provided much of the entertainment. He said some of the surveyors working in the area made a paddlewheel boat that they would take people out on the lake on. They also held events such as push-cart derbies.
“We just made our own fun,” he said. “I haven’t heard anybody complain about it. It may have been a lot of nothing, but we made a lot of fun out of a lot of nothing.”
But the town itself was still very small. Although there wasn’t much competition in Havasu for a Realtor like Matzdorff, there also wasn’t a whole lot of business yet either.
“Even with no people around I did make a living, and I don’t know how,” he said. “To this day I still tell my kids, ‘We shouldn’t be here, because I shouldn’t have made it.’ You are sitting here waiting for someone to drive down the road, and it is 21 miles to a dead end road. People don’t care to do that. But enough came and enough bought.”
Matzdorff said his business started to pick up when he built an office near town on what is now London Bridge Road to relocate his base of operations there from his original set up in Crystal Beach. But it wasn’t until 1967 that he really felt that Lake Havasu City as a whole was definitely here to stay.
“The London Bridge is kind of the magic word,” he said. “For the general public, you would not have any doubt if you saw somebody spent $20 million to put a centerpiece here.”
Since then Lake Havasu City has certainly had its ups and downs, but it has managed to stay on solid footing throughout it all. As a former realtor, Matzdorff said it has been interesting to watch the town grow.
“I still remember when people were saying, ‘It looks like everything is for sale,’ Matzdorff said. “Nowadays it is quite the opposite. It’s, ‘I wish there were something to buy.’”
