Before enjoying the extra day off, the Lake Havasu City community came together on Memorial Day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Monday, Havasu residents joined Mayor Cal Sheehy, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and other leaders at the Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens where they observed the Memorial Day holiday in the newly completed Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9401 commander Ken “Buzz” Bancroft led the memorial service and reflected on the 1,354,644 American service members who have died in the line of duty since the American Revolution.
“To say all give some and some gave all is usually connected with the Vietnam War but apply to all the wars of the United States,” Bancroft said. “The sacrifice of those who died to make sure we still enjoy the freedoms fought for and won in the Revolutionary War. Maintaining these freedoms has not been an easy task.”
Mayor Sheehy reflected on why we use the word sacrifice rather than loss when talking about fallen veterans.
“Loss is the act of failing to keep, have or get something,” Sheehy explained. “Loss is self-serving. Sacrifice on the other hand is the surrounding of something for the sake of something else. Sacrifice is selfless.”
After the speeches honor guards constructed the battlefield cross, consisting of a rifle, helmet, dog tags and boots, and fired the 21-gun salute.
This was the first year that the Memorial Day Service was held at the new Veterans Memorial Plaza and those in attendance where happy with the new space.
“It good and nicely done,’ Tom Wright said. “It is certainly a lot nicer then it has been before.”
