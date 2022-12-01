This Sunday marks the 14th Annual Tree of Reflection Lighting Ceremony that honors loved ones who have been affected by dementia, including the common type of Alzheimer’s disease. The event is hosted by Havasu Community Health Foundation’s support group, Dementia Connection of Havasu and gives residents a chance to remember those who have suffered from the life-debilitating conditions.
Traditionally, specialized ornaments are made available for purchase that include a personalized tag that recognizes the persons affected. The ornaments are added to the Tree of Reflection during the month of December and showcased at the foundation’s downtown location.
According to volunteer member of the group, Roberta Bayles, this year’s ornament will differ from past ceremonies. The previous gold foil stars that adorned the tree have been replaced with clear, round ornaments that family members, friends and caregivers can purchase for $10.
“Before we take the tree down, we offer an opportunity for loved ones to come and pick up their ornament if they so choose,” Bayles continued.
Another change that has been made is the primary location of the tree. The placement of the tree has moved from the Island Mall to the Shambles Village, Bayles confirms.
During Sunday’s ceremony, musical stylings will be provided by the Lake Havasu Community Choir with local creative artist Terrie Colella featured as the event’s speaker. Bayles says Colella will share memories of her mother with those in attendance.
“It’s an opportunity for loved ones to come together and to recognize the journey with dementia that they’ve had with their loved one,” Bayles said.
Dementia Connection of Havasu’s ceremony will start at 1 p.m. in the Shambles Village courtyard located at 2126 McCulloch Blvd. N. Ornaments can be purchased at the Havasu Community Health Foundation throughout the month of December.
