Tree of Reflection Lighting Ceremony

Members of Havasu Community Health Foundation’s Dementia Connection of Havasu seen here are hosting their 14th Annual Tree of Reflection Lighting Ceremony on Sunday at 1 p.m.

 Submitted

This Sunday marks the 14th Annual Tree of Reflection Lighting Ceremony that honors loved ones who have been affected by dementia, including the common type of Alzheimer’s disease. The event is hosted by Havasu Community Health Foundation’s support group, Dementia Connection of Havasu and gives residents a chance to remember those who have suffered from the life-debilitating conditions.

Traditionally, specialized ornaments are made available for purchase that include a personalized tag that recognizes the persons affected. The ornaments are added to the Tree of Reflection during the month of December and showcased at the foundation’s downtown location.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.