For the past two years, teleconferencing software such as Zoom has become an invaluable tool to Mohave County court officials. And with the coronavirus pandemic now on the decline, that software has become an asset the county won’t be giving up any time soon.
In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic presented some challenging hurdles to Arizona’s criminal justice system. The state’s supreme court mandated that in-person hearings would be canceled throughout Arizona until the threat of the coronavirus could be mitigated - and court officials were forced to improvise if the wheel of justice were to keep turning.
“Prior to the pandemic, the court used some teleconferencing software, and poly-communication equipment had already been at the jail for several years,” said Mohave Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson this week. “But once the pandemic hit, we immediately started using Zoom, and we’ve used it a lot.”
Anderson is now seeking reimbursement for $2,029 in state grant reimbursement for equipment purchased to facilitate zoom conferences at the court. That funding would be received from the Arizona Supreme Court’s Court Improvement Program, pending approval next week from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“It’s been a great tool,” Anderson said. “We’ve used (Zoom) for jury selection, grand jury hearings, all done remotely. We’ve put equipment in almost all of the county courtrooms, and we’ll continue to use it.”
It’s the new normal, Anderson said. And in one of the largest counties in the U.S., including communities that may be hundreds of miles from the county seat, video teleconferencing software may have become an invaluable resource.
“We’re going to be doing a lot of remote Zoom hearings going forward, and we’re looking at doing civil trials remotely in the future. We don’t anticipate it being too expensive, and I’m glad we were able to install this equipment without too much cost to the county.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to decide on whether to improve the grant reimbursement for Mohave Superior Court’s Zoom-compatible equipment at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
