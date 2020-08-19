The London Bridge Renaissance Faire has been canceled for 2020.
The event had originally been postponed from April to Sept. 25-27, but the planning committee said Wednesday that ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic prompted its cancellation.
According to a Facebook post by the organization, the events committee was notified that its event permit to use the SARA Park rodeo grounds, secured months ago, would no longer be issued.
“We completely understand this and will be in complete compliance with the city and will reschedule accordingly,” the group said.
The Renaissance Faire will return to the SARA Park rodeo grounds April 2-4.
For more information, visit londonbridgerenfaire.com.
