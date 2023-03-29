Residents can don their best medieval attire for this weekend’s London Bridge Renaissance Faire – a tradition that originally started as a class project for ASU Havasu students.
As explained by the faire’s executive director Melanie Preston, community members assisted the students with executing the initial event until the students’ graduation from the college. Upon the students’ departure, volunteers partnered together to create the nonprofit organization Havashire Festivals Inc. in order to keep the event in operation.
An advantage of the annual faire, which dates back to 2015, is its mission of donating proceeds to support local education and provide scholarships to Lake Havasu City residents.
Due to the nonprofit’s growth over the years, Preston says that an annual fair has since been established in the city of Yuma. Residents in both cities now benefit from funds raised through each event. Some entities include Havasu’s Mohave Community College campus, ASU Lake Havasu and Lake Havasu Museum of History’s Young Curators Program.
For those in Yuma, Preston, who also acts as Havashire’s president, says scholarships are awarded to students attending Arizona Western College. The city’s Gowan Science Academy also receives support for classroom technology.
“Our mission is to focus on the areas of art, science and technology since that is what the renaissance era was all about – enlightenment and advancement,” Preston said.
Beginning on Friday afternoon until Sunday evening, over 4,000 guests will walk through this year’s renaissance faire at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds.
A wide variety of acts, shows, musicians and demonstrations will liven up the premises. A few of the traditional activities returning to the faire include the Knights of Mayhem joust and the Kampania Phoenicia Fire Finale.
The joust is scheduled for each day of the event and showcases professional jousters who perform full-contact jousting. Attendees can also pay a separate fee to partake in warhorse rides once the performances have ended, Preston adds.
On Saturday night, the family-friendly fire show displays performers who have traveled internationally and conducted their show at the Highland games in Scotland.
A new attraction is this year’s immersive experiences, which Preston describes as a “renaissance boot camp training” that takes participants on a journey to becoming a knight or a pirate.
The four-hour experiences give those participating a weekend pass along with skills training, the latter of which is put to the test with a quest designed specifically for their chosen theme. Preston adds that two premium drinks are also given to participants once they complete their daily tasks.
Another new addition that Preston shares is the event’s Quest for Adventure, which is a self-paced guide that is included in admission. Attendees can take a trip around the different areas of the event to learn more about each station.
A list of questions that is provided must be completed in order to receive complimentary gifts. For adults, a souvenir shot glass is awarded while children will receive their prize from Her Majesty, Preston says.
“For all of those who would like to be knighted for completing the quest or for those who would like to gain a title, Her Majesty, Mary Queen of Scots will hold the ceremony each day of the event at 3 p.m.,” Preston added.
The grounds are wheelchair-accessible and can accommodate attendees with other mobility limitations, Preston says. Service animals are the only animals allowed on the premises, Preston continues, since the event includes several acts with animals.
Ticket prices for adults are $20 at the gate and $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Children under 5 years old can attend the event for free. The ticket price for first responders and military personnel is $15 once identification is provided. Preston adds that a $1 processing fee will be included for ticket purchases made with a credit card.
The faire begins at noon on Friday and lasts until 9 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m. and close after 10 p.m. Attendees can visit the event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
