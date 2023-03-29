Renaissance Faire

The London Bridge Renaissance Faire returns to Lake Havasu City this weekend.

Residents can don their best medieval attire for this weekend’s London Bridge Renaissance Faire – a tradition that originally started as a class project for ASU Havasu students.

As explained by the faire’s executive director Melanie Preston, community members assisted the students with executing the initial event until the students’ graduation from the college. Upon the students’ departure, volunteers partnered together to create the nonprofit organization Havashire Festivals Inc. in order to keep the event in operation.

