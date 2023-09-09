A renewable energy project involving solar and hydrogen production components will be heard by the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission next week. The proposed project area involves more than 12,000 acres at Red Lake, about 20 miles north of Kingman.

County staff is recommending approval of Derek Fromm’s request for application of an Energy Overlay zone to property currently zoned A-R/36A on behalf of the Hualapai Valley Farm.

