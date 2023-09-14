Overwhelming opposition was sometimes fiercely expressed during a raucous public hearing before the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend that the Board of Supervisors deny overlay zoning requested for a renewable energy project about 19 miles north of Kingman.

Chairman LaJuanna Gillette repeatedly pounded her gavel and admonished the crowd against clapping and jeering as she struggled to maintain control of Wednesday’s Commission meeting in downtown Kingman. Gillette again shouted at the audience to end its applause after the commission approved her motion to recommend that the request be rejected.

