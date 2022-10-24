Former Havasu Fitness building

Lake Havasu City purchased the former Havasu Fitness facility in August 2020 with the goal of renovating the gym into the city’s first municipal courthouse.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained an error. The price from FCI Constructors includes build out of a second floor. The final construction price offered is slightly less than the last estimates the city received in July.

 

NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

$3m+6.2 is already over 9 million dollars, By time this project is done, LHC will have close to $15 million invested.

shutthefrontdoor shutthefrontdoor

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] NJ, your estimate is probably a conservative one, even if they use a bargain store to furnish it. They jumped in feet first to turn this "sows ear" into that silk purse! P.T. Barnum said there was one born every second and this fiasco is a prime example along with that park debacle on McCulloch.

BW64
Rob Ryder

I have a bridge I can sell the city!

