Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained an error. The price from FCI Constructors includes build out of a second floor. The final construction price offered is slightly less than the last estimates the city received in July.
Final designs for Lake Havasu City’s first courthouse have been completed and the City Council will be presented with a guaranteed maximum price from the contractor that is slightly less than estimated when council last discussed the courthouse in July.
Havasu has been working on plans to renovate the former Havasu Fitness facility at 92 Acoma Blvd. into a fully functional municipal courthouse since the city purchased the property in Aug. 2020 for $3 million. FCI Constructors is offering a guaranteed maximum price of $5,959,189 to build out a complete first floor that includes two fully functional courtrooms, a physical space for virtual court hearings, along with meeting rooms, jury assembly rooms, record storage and more. That price also includes adding a 3,460 square foot second floor and turning it into a multipurpose room that is expected to be used as a City Council chambers.
When the council last discussed the courthouse project in July the estimated cost for a completed first floor with a second floor shell at that time was $5,145,851, with an estimated $994,251 to build out the second floor with a multipurpose room - a total of $6,140,102.
FCI’s guaranteed maximum price also includes an option to repair cracks in the stucco and paint the entire building for $74,668, and an option to replace two laminate counters in the plans with solid-surface counters in the court and assembly rooms for an additional $21,088. If both options are selected the maximum price would increase to $6,174,049.
A guaranteed maximum price means that the cost of the project cannot be higher than that amount, even if actual costs increase during construction.
According to the staff report, the final price does not include furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology that the courthouse will require. Those items would be purchased under separate contracts.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today in the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
$3m+6.2 is already over 9 million dollars, By time this project is done, LHC will have close to $15 million invested.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] NJ, your estimate is probably a conservative one, even if they use a bargain store to furnish it. They jumped in feet first to turn this "sows ear" into that silk purse! P.T. Barnum said there was one born every second and this fiasco is a prime example along with that park debacle on McCulloch.
I have a bridge I can sell the city!
