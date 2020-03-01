When school isn’t in session, most of Lake Havasu Unified School District’s facilities are available for rent by the general public.
By leasing classrooms, gyms and athletic fields, the district can recoup some of its costs for maintaining those properties.
Rent isn’t exorbitant -- and those costs could decrease in the coming months.
Mike Murray, the district’s business services director, said that the staff is in the very beginning stages of revising its facility use manual.
“We are looking at revising rates as well, hopefully downward,” Murray said. “We will look at other cities and districts in the area and throughout the state to make sure we’re not being excessive in setting rates. We’re hoping to have the revision complete and to the board by July.” According to Murray, Lake Havasu Unified took in $14,939 in rental revenue last year. Thus far in fiscal year 2020 through January, bookings resulted in $3,766, which mostly covers custodial and professional services for events and a small portion of the utilities.
Most revenue is generated in the spring, when various performances and recitals are held, he said.
The district’s governing board President Lisa Roman said she suspects that district facilities may get overlooked as a rental option.
“Or maybe people just think that the rental fees would be out-of-reach,” she said.
The welcome mat is out
“Lake Havasu City is known for its hospitality, and we want to make sure that our district facilities reflect that hospitality, too,” Roman said.
The $49 million school facilities bond passed by voters in 2016 allowed the district to complete projects that make school facilities more attractive for uses outside the classroom, she noted. Examples include educational events, religious gatherings and private celebrations, she said.
“The top priority of our district is offering a quality education to students. After school hours, we have a lot to offer Havasu citizens as well.”
Murray said the high school’s Performing Arts Center is the most commonly used. It seats 660 people.
“The gym at the high school is used a few times a year,” he said. “Occasionally, the baseball fields and elementary fields are used.”
Lake Havasu High School’s gym seats 1,728. Thunderbolt Middle School’s gym seats 960 on the floor or 343 in the bleachers. There is no bleacher seating at any of the district’s six elementary schools. The high school’s Little Theater seats 174.
Those who would like to use district facilities for an event should expect to comply with a few boilerplate rules and regulations. Gambling, alcohol and tobacco use are prohibited, for example. Stakes and sharp objects are not allowed on the high school football field because it could puncture the turf and its base. Also, no open flames such as candles.
Besides rental costs, there are also fees for personnel that range in price from $30 to $50. Some of those have two-hour minimums. There may be other fees for equipment rental, such as music stands, choral or band risers and sound equipment.
For district facility rental inquiries, contact Judy McClintock at 928-505-6915.
