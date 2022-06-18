Efforts by District 5’s State Representatives to craft new water legislation during the 2022 session are starting to see some pushback from opponents, but Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) who authored the bills said she sees that as a good sign.
Cobb and fellow District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) have been pushing for several water bills during the 2022 legislative session that are similar to bills that Cobb has introduced in each of the past few years. In past years’ Cobb’s water bills have all been killed before they saw the light of day because each bill has been assigned to the House Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee and NREW Chair Rep. Gail Griffin (R-District 14) has never scheduled any of the bills for a hearing.
The 2022 session was no different, as Griffin elected not to hold a hearing for any of Cobb’s water bills. But this year, which is Cobb’s last in the legislature before hitting her term limit in the house, Cobb hasn’t let the lack of a proper committee hearing deter her.
Cobb introduced three water related bills this year, but has said her top priority is a bill that would bar all fourth priority water right transfers from Colorado River communities to off-river communities. The bill Cobb originally introduced – HB2511 – was not scheduled for a hearing in the NREW committee by Griffin, but this year Rep. Tim Dunn (R-Yuma) decided to remove all of the text from his HB2389 that was passed by the House of Representatives and completely replace it with the text of Cobb’s HB2511 – a legislative maneuver known as a strike-everything amendment.
The Senate NREW committee did give the bill a hearing, and it passed on a 7-2 vote in late March which opened the door for the bill to be voted on by the full Senate. That vote still hasn’t taken place, as the legislature has slowed down its pace considering bills while the budget is being put together. Cobb said that is also partially due to spotty attendance in the legislature recently among both Democrats and Republicans.
“You don’t know what day you are going to have all of them there, when the vote is going to be taken, and that sort of a thing,” Cobb said. “So that is where we have had difficulty. Right now, I would say everything is still up in the air and we don’t know when things will start moving.”
Cobb’s second highest water-related priority during the 2022 session has been to create a new groundwater management tool called a Rural Management Area that includes all10 of the recommendations that came out of the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee – which she chaired – in the committee’s final report in December.
Cobb’s RMA bill – HB2661 – was also killed without a hearing in the House NREW committee, but Cobb managed to get the text of HB2661 added onto a bill introduced by Griffin that attempted to create a new type of groundwater management called Temporary Irrigation Non-expansion Areas. Cobb’s amendment was approved on a 31-24 vote in the house, but Griffin elected to hold her TINA bill rather than let it go up for a vote with Cobb’s bill attached as an amendment.
That was in March and there has been no public discussion or debate on Cobb’s Rural Management Area proposal since then. But opponents of the idea are starting to become more outspoken.
The Arizona Farm and Ranch Group has recently run advertisements on local radio that appear to be directed at Cobb’s RMA proposal. The ad accuses Cobb, Biasiucci and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors of “brining California big government ideas to Arizona” with “bureaucratic water boards and commissions, special taxing districts, and government oversight of your wells and pumps.”
Cobb described the ad by Arizona Farm and Ranch Group as “lies.”
To the charge of bringing California-style regulations to Arizona, Cobb points out that Rural Management Areas are much less intrusive to water users than the state’s Active Management Areas are already. The idea is for a local community to have the tools to attempt to manage its groundwater on its own, through the RMA, and in turn hopefully prevent the more intrusive Active Management Area designation from ever being made.
Cobb also took exception to the charge that an RMA could create a special taxing district, because that simply isn’t accurate. The text of HB2661 only mentions taxing districts twice, both times it is stipulating that any water-related special taxing district that already exists within a Rural Management Area would need to be notified and included in discussions about creating the RMA. Cobb confirmed that Rural Management Areas would not have the authority to create any new taxing districts.
“All of the things they said in their little ad is just such a lie,” Cobb said. “It’s just irritating to watch, but they wouldn’t be doing it unless they were worried.”
In an article published on June 10 in the Herald/Review, located in Cochise County, Griffin also mentioned special taxing districts as a reason that she opposes Rural Management areas. But her main objection to the bill appears to be that she feels it gives the county Board of Supervisors too much power.
“With three supervisors at the helm in Cochise County, it means just two have to support the establishment of an RMA,” Griffin told Herald/Review. “If cities are doing a good job conserving water, they will not be able to opt out of the RMA.”
Cobb said she has heard Griffin make that argument before, calling it a “talking point for her” but said the supervisors only have the power to determine if there is an RMA or not, and to establish its boundaries. The parameters of the Rural Management Area itself would be worked out by the Rural Management Area Council. Although the board of supervisors would nominate individuals to serve on the council, the governor would be responsible for appointing councilmembers.
According to Cobb’s proposal, the council would consist of a representative from the county board of supervisors along with a representative of agricultural interests, a representative for animal production, one for plant production, one for the mining water users in the RMA, a representative for industrial users, someone from the real estate or home building industry, and if applicable a councilmember from a city within or withdrawing water within the RMA and a representative from any Indian Reservation or Federally Recognized Indian Tribe that owns property or water rights within the RMA.
“That is who will determine what the parameters of the RMA are, then it goes to the Department of Water Resources and he determines if it is a viable plan or not,” Cobb said. “So the Board of Supervisors have no control except to determine if an RMA is needed or not – and it has to be done off of science. So I don’t know where she is coming up with that. It is a great talking point for her, and she doesn’t like to have the county supervisors have any kind of input at all. So for her I think any kind of input is too much input.”
Griffin also told the Herald/Review that she doesn’t agree with the plan to appoint RMA councilmembers rather than having them elected.
“Unelected individuals will be making the decisions, restrictions and writing the plan,” Griffin told Herald/Review. “It allows for a taxing district, but again, no vote of the public. There are other issues that could adversely affect the adjudication process. There are many conservation measures that can be implemented without this legislation. Best management practices that include recharge projects, to include mountain front recharge projects, that actually put water into the ground are the type of projects we need to take advantage of. The state is looking at ways to help local areas complete these types of projects.”
Although RMAs are unlikely to move forward as part of Griffin’s bill, Cobb said it is possible that Rural Manage Area legislation could still be passed during the 2022 session.
“Nothing is ever dead,” Cobb said. “There are always strategies out there.”
Cobb said she recently had a meeting with House Speaker Rusty Bowers in which Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, County Manager Sam Elters, and several county employees made the trip to Phoenix to support and explain the local need for an RMA.
“They showed him some of the studies that we have,” Cobb said. “They told him we are advocating for things that we need to have done in Mohave County off of science, not off of fear or sending out bad messages like what the Arizona Farm and Ranch Group did. The conversation was really about showing him the data.”
Cobb kept any potential plans to reintroduce an RMA bill close to the vest, but said it should be clear whether or not the proposal is gaining traction soon, once the budget is finished and other water bills start moving.
Cobb said she is hearing the Senate may consider a new version of the Water Authority bill that Gov. Doug Ducey has been championing, but said if that doesn’t pass next week she is hopeful that Ducey will call a special legislative session on water, which would allow all water options to be put on the table for discussion.
Cobb has been pushing for a special water-focused session to allow for a comprehensive approach to water management since the start of the 2022 session in January.
