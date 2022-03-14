In his recent state of the state address, Gov. Doug Ducey introduced his plan to make a $1 billion investment to create a new state agency which would be called the Arizona Water Authority. The authority’s objective would be to pursue a wide variety of water projects to secure new sources for the state – including constructing a multi-billion dollar desalination plant in Mexico.
The authority would also be able to distribute money to local governments by loan or grant. But State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) said the loans are too large to be used by rural governments, and there is not enough grant money set aside to make a dent in any rural water projects.
“It has nothing for rural Arizona,” Cobb said of the proposal so far. “The loans are from $20 million on up. For rural Arizona, a loan like that is not helpful. So I don’t think there is anything in there to make it helpful to rural Arizona. They could put a Rural Management Area in this bill and possibly make it helpful for rural Arizona. But there is nothing that is helpful to us in there right now.”
Additionally, Cobb said she has a lot of concerns about the proposed structure of the authority, saying that it appears to leave open ample opportunity for abuse.
“You’ve got to look at everything as if you are a cynic – how can games be played with how this money is spent? I think it is too open ended right now,” Cobb said. “There is not enough detail in it.”
Cobb said she has some basic objections to creating a new state agency, because Arizona already has multiple agencies that deal with water.
“WIFA (Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona) does water loans and infrastructure – why not just expand what that organization can do?” Cobb asked. “We also have the Department of Water Resources. Why are we getting a czar for a new water authority for $1 billion, when we’ve got a Department of Water Resources Director?”
Cobb said she is also concerned about the current plan to have committee members appointed by the governor to five-year terms, rather than being elected.
“They can be automatically reappointed, and there are no term limits,” Cobb said. “So somebody who is on there could be doing something nefarious while they are on the board, and they could be in there for 20 years if the governor just keeps reappointing them. That could be a problem.”
Cobb said many legislators in both the House and Senate had questions and concerns about the proposal. She said she expects the bill will undergo significant changes before it comes up for a vote in either chamber.
“All options need to be on the table, and they are not allowing all options to be on the table,” Cobb said. “I don’t know if I will be a yes vote. I have other issues with it, aside from the fact that it is not addressing anything in rural Arizona. I think that there needs to be a lot more work done on it.”
