PHOENIX — A bill to address transporting migrants, specifically by nonprofit organizations, is making its way through the Legislature.
Sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R–Kingman) the bill subjects a person to criminal liability under existing law if they “intentionally or knowingly benefit” from trafficking an individual.
House Bill 2759 would also ban the Arizona Corporation Commission from incorporating a company if a director, officer or trustee is convicted of smuggling; participating in or assisting an organization that involves human smuggling; unlawfully obtaining labor or services; sex trafficking; child sex trafficking; trafficking for forced labor or services; and any federal immigration offenses.
Gillette said he is aware of the push-back, but added his bill is aimed to mirror federal law to make it illegal to transport an undocumented individual.
“My bill mirrors that, but right now we have governors, we have non-profits, we have everybody under the sun violating this law,” Gillette said to the House Judiciary Committee.
“All this bill does is say that the non-profit or any entity that violates this law shall lose their charter in good standing,” Gillette said.
“There is no criminal punishment to it because it is a federal law and if the federal courts want to take this up and punish someone that is their right. They should be enforcing this law.”
According to Gillette, the federal government is not enforcing the law, which is why he’s introducing it at a state level. He used the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s “Operation Cross Country” which locates sex trafficking victims of all ages.
He argued that nonprofits that transport immigrants could feed them into sex trafficking.
“There’s no better way to smuggle a human being by using a non-profit agency or at the direction of a governor or any public entity that feels it necessary to move an alien throughout the country,” Gillette said.
The committee passed the bill 5-3 down party lines. No one spoke in support or opposition. It was also approved 5-3 in the House Rules Committee.
