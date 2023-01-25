John Gillette

John Gillette

PHOENIX— Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) announced his first bill in office that would require school districts and charter schools to post educational and supplemental materials, vendors and lesson plans on the district’s website.

Gillette said that House Bill 2533 aims to give parents more transparency into what their children are learning and where the material comes from. He said while some school districts already post materials online, the bill would make the requirement statewide.

