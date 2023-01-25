PHOENIX— Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) announced his first bill in office that would require school districts and charter schools to post educational and supplemental materials, vendors and lesson plans on the district’s website.
Gillette said that House Bill 2533 aims to give parents more transparency into what their children are learning and where the material comes from. He said while some school districts already post materials online, the bill would make the requirement statewide.
“It will show the bare bones of what we’re giving to the kids,” Gillette said.
Fellow District 30 legislators Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R- Lake Havasu City) are co-sponsors on the bill. Biasiucci is the House majority leader and Borrelli is the Senate majority leader.
Gillette also clarified that the lesson plan would not include an educator’s daily lesson plan, just the basics of materials that the district provides for teachers and what materials teachers are using for different lessons.
Vendors of materials taught in classes would also be posted on the school’s website. This would include links to videos, websites articles shared in class.
Gillette expects to receive pushback on the bill but argues that opponents do not support transparency in the classroom. Gillette said the bill should not be challenging for districts to follow and shouldn’t create time delays.
“They can see where their tax dollars are being used, they can see what is being taught,” Gillette said about the bill.
Arizona school districts are required to follow standards adopted by the state. To implement new programs or materials, it must be approved by the elected school board. School board-approved literature is required by state law to be on display for sixty days. Parents have access to materials adopted by a school’s board but may have to go to the school to obtain the material.
“We’re putting this stuff online so parents don’t have to drive to the school and get it. This is their tax dollars, this is what the school purchase with our tax dollars. They should be able to see it, they should be able to help their kids with it,” Gillette said.
