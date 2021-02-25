Multiple water bills sponsored by Rep. Regina Cobb (R-District 5) have run into a brick wall once again this year, but this time the House member from Kingman said she isn’t ready to give up the fight just yet.
Cobb introduced a trio of bills focused on water during the 2021 legislative session. A couple of those bills – HB 2595 and HB 2679 are similar to bills Cobb has run in the past which did not receive a proper hearing. HB 2595 would have created an irrigation non-expansion designation for the Hualapai Basin while HB 2679 would have created a “Rural Management Area” tool that would allow the creation of an advisory council to manage certain local water supplies that are in danger.
A brand new water bill introduced by Cobb this year aimed to prohibit fourth priority water transfers to off river communities in an attempt to head off future efforts from metro areas to buy up rural water rights – like the recent transfer from a farm in La Paz County to the town of Queen Creek. That water transfer received support from the Arizona Department of Water Resources last year.
None of Cobb’s water bills will move forward as proposed because – as was the case in years past – none of them received a committee hearing before the deadline last week. All three bills were assigned to the Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee but were not scheduled for a hearing by committee Chair Gail Griffin (R-District 14) who represents the southeast corner of Arizona including parts of Pima County.
Griffin did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
“I’m definitely disappointed, but I just have to go to Plan B and start working to see if I can get a hearing somewhere else,” Cobb said.
Although Cobb declined to provide specifics about what “Plan B” entails at this time, she said she has some contingency plans in place for just this type of situation after going through struggles to get a hearing in the past. She said she remains hopeful that some or all of her proposed water legislation could still make it to the floor for a vote this year.
Cobb said her preference would have been for the bills to be heard by NREW and said she has done just about everything she can think of in order to make that happen.
“I have amended those bills down now to just about nothing to where they mean something to all of us, but they are not going to affect anybody else,” she said. “I visited her (Griffin) twice, and I also gave a presentation during her government water committee during the summertime. So she has had plenty of opportunity to look at these bills and tell me what she wanted me to do with them. I told her to give me anything she needs so she would hear them and I modified them according to some of the things she said during the summer. But I still didn’t get a hearing.”
Cobb said she hasn’t been given any reason why her bills were denied a hearing. She said she isn’t sure if Griffin is against all her proposals on principal or, perhaps, if the committee chair has something against Cobb personally.
“She has always been the water queen, so now that I have been looked at with respect on water I think she isn’t appreciative of me stepping into her world,” Cobb said.
With that in mind, Cobb said she has suggested potentially having Rep. Joel John (R-District 4) or Rep. Tim Dunn (R-District 13) - who have signed on as co-sponsors of some of her water bills - run similar bills in the future that may have a better chance of being heard in the NREW Committee.
“Either one of them could run them and I think that would be sufficient. For me it isn’t about getting credit on it, I just want to get it done,” Cobb said.
As Cobb transitions into her “Plan B” she said the bill prohibiting fourth priority water right transfers off river is her top priority, especially after ADWR recently revised its earlier recommendation to recommend approval of the transfer of the remaining 100,000 acre feet Queen Creek requested after previously approving about half of the proposed transfer.
“That one is pretty important to get done. I have a coalition of people on that from Coconino County all the way down to Yuma County,” Cobb said. “So it’s not like we don’t have enough people that feel this is important.”
She also mentioned that creating Rural Management Areas is probably a close second priority.
Cobb said she believes that increasing awareness of water issues faced by Arizona’s river communities will help local efforts to protect its water supply in the long run. She said the issue has started to get national attention recently, pointing to an interview she did on the national Sunday morning talk show “Full Measure” last week. Cobb was also quoted in a New York Times story in early January about the recent trend of investors buying up properties with water rights along the drought-stricken Colorado River.
“Hopefully we can continue doing that because I think the more awareness we get on this the better it is going to be,” Cobb said.
