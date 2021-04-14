Regina Cobb’s smartphone app bill may have stalled in the Senate, but the District 5 Representative says she’s not done with her fight against Big Tech.
Cobb’s bill, HB 2005, made its way through the State House and was scheduled to be voted on by the Senate Commerce Committee on March 11. Before the hearing took place, though, Cobb’s bill was held from a vote.
“Effectively canceling a hearing to stop lawmakers from having a public debate and before Arizona citizens is wrong,” Cobb said in a news release on Wednesday. “Seeing Big Tech’s tactics up close proves that they will stop at nothing to maintain their monopoly, while generating record profits on the backs of hardworking innovators and Arizona consumers.”
Cobb introduced HB 2005 on Feb. 10 into the House Commerce Committee. HB 2005 would require big tech companies that run app distribution stores such as Apple and Google to allow small developers to offer additional payment options to Arizona customers.
Cobb says the way the app distribution stores are currently set up forces app developers to use in-app payment processing that charges fees as high as 30 percent, according to the news release.
“Rest assured: this fight is far from over,” Cobb said. “I will continue to work with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to stop Big Tech from using their monopoly power to tax our small businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators, and squash legislation keeping their power in check… they can’t shut us all down.”
