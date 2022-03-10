For the last few years water legislation has been at the top of State Rep. Regina Cobb’s priority list. But the Republican from Kingman’s efforts have been stymied in past legislative sessions as all of her water related bills have been killed without a vote, or even a debate, due to the refusal of a single committee chairperson to give those bills a hearing.
The 2022 Arizona Legislative Session was no different in that respect as the three bills she identified as her highest priorities heading into the session (outside of putting together the budget) were once again given the cold shoulder by House Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee Chairman Rep. Gail Griffin (R-District 14). All three of those bills have been ignored by Griffin’s committee for at least three years in a row.
“It is very disappointing,” Cobb said. “I was hoping that she and I could come to some kind of an agreement on something with these.”
The first bill would bar transfers of water rights for any of the 164,652 acre-feet of fourth priority Colorado River water designated for use by on-river communities, for off-river use. The second bill would create a tool called Rural Management Areas, which would allow for a local advisory council to be created to manage certain local water supplies that are in danger of depletion.
The third bill introduced would allow Irrigation Non-expansion Areas to be designated proactively, based on “reasonable projected rates of withdrawal” rather than relying solely on the current rate of withdrawal. Cobb has introduced that bill in past legislative sessions, but in 2022 Cobb’s fellow District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) ran the bill instead.
Although Cobb said she was hoping to come to an agreement, this year she wasn’t counting on it. While the deadline for bills to be heard in their committee of origin came and went weeks ago – leaving all three bills basically dead in the water again – Cobb is not letting the issue go and said she is willing to use every option at her disposal to finally have debate and discussion of the two proposals she introduced this year.
“I’ve spent my time trying to go through the process the right way,” Cobb said. “I thought, ‘You know what, I’m not going to just stand here and watch it happen again.’”
Griffin did not respond to multiple interview requests this week.
4th priority water rights
Coming into the 2022 legislative session Cobb identified HB2512 as her top priority. Cobb introduced the bill as a way to stop transfers like the one that would permanently send more than 2,000 acre-feet of water rights from a farm in the Cibola area of La Paz County owned by Greenstone to the Town of Queen Creek in Maricopa County.
Cobb has introduced more-or-less the same bill each year since 2019, but every year it has been assigned to the House NREW Committee, which Griffin has chaired each year.
This year, however, Cobb appears to have a workaround in place that could allow the bill to have its first ever committee hearing and debate.
Cobb said Rep. Tim Dunn (R-Yuma) has agreed to motion for a strike everything amendment to one of his bills that was already passed by the House of Representatives and has been transmitted to the senate. The amendment would replace the entire text of the bill with the exact same language as Cobb’s HB2512.
Cobb said the bill Dunn intends to use is HB2389. That bill is currently scheduled to have a strike everything amendment considered in the Senate Government Committee on Monday at 2 p.m. She said she expects the bill to eventually be sent to the Senate NREW Committee, and she said she believes NREW Chairman Sen. Sine Kerr will finally give the proposal the hearing it has never gotten in the House.
If approved by the Senate NREW, it would proceed to the floor of the Senate for full debate and a vote.
“I think we will probably have a pretty good shot in committee,” Cobb said. “When it gets to the floor, it is going to be rural areas versus urban. Hopefully we can pull it out.”
If the bill is passed in the Senate, it would need to come back to the House to reconsider the bill, in light of the amendments made in the Senate. But the bill would not need to go back through any House committees.
Rural Management Areas
Cobb said she has run a version of the Rural Management Area bill in each of the last four legislative sessions, although it has been updated each year. This year’s bill incorporates all 10 of the recommendations that came out of the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, which she chaired, that were issued in the committee’s final report in December.
Just like all the other water bills Cobb introduced this year, and in year’s past, the bill was denied a hearing in the House NREW Committee. But an outside-the-box maneuver made by Cobb actually did allow for some limited discussion and the first ever vote on the issue on the floor of the House.
HB2836 is a bill introduced by Griffin that would have created a new type of groundwater management called a Temporary Irrigation Non-expansion Area that would provide many of the same protections as a regular INA, but would be instituted for a 5-year period rather than permanently, and would be instituted or removed by a local vote. The bill had no trouble going through Griffin’s NREW Committee and made it to the floor of the House for its third reading on Feb. 24.
But before the bill could be put up for a vote, Cobb introduced an amendment that added the entire text of her RMA bill into Griffin’s bill.
“I talked about, yesterday, that we needed to have a bigger water conversation and we haven’t had that,” Cobb told the House during the Caucus of the Whole. “This was a bill that has been introduced four times in the last four years. It has been modified, but what it does is give local control to anybody that has a basin at risk.”
When the amendment was introduced, Griffin identified it as a hostile amendment.
“It doesn’t belong on this bill,” Griffin said. “I ask you not to support it.”
Rep. Jake Hoffman (R-District 12) also spoke in opposition to Cobb’s proposed amendment on the House floor.
“It was mentioned that we want good water policy, we want a robust discussion – hostile amendments aren’t the way to do that,” Hoffman said. “It was also mentioned that the language in this amendment has been introduced as a bill for four years. Well it didn’t pass each of those four years. So introducing it as a hostile amendment is not a great way to actually do water policy in a state that relies heavily on it. RMAs would put counties in charge of water policy, and create 15 new water boards across the state. I’m sorry, but segregating this conversation into 15 isolation chambers is not the way to go.”
Cobb countered that while it’s true the bill has not been passed in the last four years, it has also never been voted down.
“It never got heard – and that was by the choice of one person,” Cobb said. “This bill does not put everything into the hands of counter supervisors, it puts it in the hands of the communities that have a problem. It has agriculture and farmers on that committee, it has industrial, Realtors – the entire committee is made up of people in the community along with our local county supervisors and city councils. It brings politicians in with the community to say what is best for this basin. It is one basin. We aren’t talking about a whole county or an Active Management Area, we are just talking about one basin or a sub-basin at risk. With the same vote, it can be removed.”
The vote to adopt Cobb’s amendment, which marked the first time that the House has had an opportunity to vote on RMAs, passed 31-24. Cobb said the vote proves that there is support for the idea, and guessed that the bill would have likely received even more support in the House had it not come as a hostile amendment.
“Some people probably did not stand during the division because of the procedure that I did,” Cobb said. “Sometimes it’s about procedure, so some people probably didn’t support it because it was a hostile amendment. Whereas if it had gone through the normal process they probably would have voted yes on it. The final vote was 31 for and 24 against, so we overwhelmingly won. But if it had gone up as its own bill it probably would have been even higher.”
After the vote, Cobb declined to introduce a second amendment to Griffin’s bill. Cobb later told Today’s News-Herald that her other amendment would have been her fourth priority water rights bill, but she decided not to introduce it as an amendment because she had already worked out her plan for the bill with Dunn.
“I didn’t add it because I had already gone through the theatrics, and that is what I really wanted,” Cobb said. “To be able to say, ‘There are other options. I’m going to go around you this time, whether it is this or striking another bill on the other side – I’m going to be doing it.’”
Due to Cobb’s RMA amendment being included in HB2836, Griffin decided to retain the bill rather than putting it up for a vote with the amendment included.
Cobb said she wasn’t surprised that Griffin ended up holding the bill, but said that she is determined to find another avenue for the bill to be considered – just as she has for the fourth priority water rights.
“I’ve got some plans, but I don’t want to pre-empt them,” Cobb said. “Just know that I’ve got some options. I’m going to try to use any option that I have right now.”
Harquahala Basin
In addition to pushing for her own water bills, Cobb also spearheaded the opposition to a bill introduced by Griffin that would allow a public service corporation to withdraw groundwater from the Harquahala Basin in La Paz County – which is designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area – for transportation to an Active Management Area.
Cobb said she opposes the bill because it essentially turns the basin in La Paz County into a “savings account for any kind of development that they might have in urban areas.” Currently, the state or a local government has the authority to make such water transfers from Haquahala for use in an AMA.
“Speaker (Rusty) Bowers has been arguing with me that public entities can transfer that water right now,” Cobb said. “But the problem is it’s very expensive to transfer it, so they haven’t been able to transfer it.”
But Cobb said Epcor has indicated its interest in making use of the basin for some of its water customers.
“That is giving too much authority to one utility company – I think that is a problem,” Cobb said. “I just worry about having someone that has that much power in one area. They are going to be doing the infrastructure for them, but they are also going to want something from them in return. So that is a problem.”
Additionally, Cobb said she is concerned about how quickly water will be taken out of the basin, and what the environmental impact will be on the area. She said land above the basin is already starting to sink in some areas.
“We know that every time it rains heavily we are getting a flood every year that is supposed to be a once-in-10 year flood,” Cobb said. “That means that the ground level has dropped in that area, and ASU has recently done a study showing how the ground level in that area has dropped. That is already happening. So what happens when you start taking more water out of that area, and what happens to the communities connected to that?”
Cobb said she believed that she had enough votes in the House to defeat the bill, but a couple representatives changed their minds at the last minute and it was passed by the house on a 32-26 vote.
“When that bill went up I had 90% of the Democrats that were against it, and there were several Republicans who were against it too – mainly rural Republicans,” Cobb said. “So they needed several Democrats to be able to get that bill across the finish line, and they were able to do that.”
HB2055 has been transmitted to the Senate, and was approved by the Senate NREW Committee on a 5-4 vote on Wednesday.
