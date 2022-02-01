Local state representatives have reintroduced a trio of water-related bills that have been left on the cutting room floor during the last couple of legislative sessions, and are leading opposition to another bill that would expand access to an irrigation non-expansion area in La Paz County.
Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) has said that her top priority during the 2022 session is to limit fourth priority water transfers to off-river communities, which would be accomplished with HB2512. Fourth priority refers to a category of water entitlements like those held by Lake Havasu City and most communities along the Colorado River. The bill states that a person with a claim to any of the 164,652 acre-feet of fourth priority Colorado River water designated for use by on-river communities cannot transfer their water rights for use off-river. Cobb’s bill was introduced last year in response to a proposed permanent transfer of more than 2,000 acre-feet of water rights from a farm in the Cibola area of La Paz County owned by Greenstone to the town of Queen Creek in Maricopa County.
If passed, the bill would prohibit any similar future permanent transfers of water rights to off-river communities. Many communities along the Colorado River – including both Lake Havasu City and Mohave County – have formally opposed the transfer and supported a similar bill introduced by Cobb in 2021.
Another bill Cobb is bringing back for the 2022 session would allow the creation of Rural Management Areas. The bill is HB2510 this year. Simply put, rural management areas would be a tool to allow the creation of an advisory council to manage certain local water supplies that are in danger of depletion. Cobb has run similar bills in both 2020 and in 2021, but neither have made it past committee.
Cobb said this year HB2510 has been updated to incorporate all 10 of the recommendations from the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee – which she chaired – that were issued in the final report completed in 2021. She said the RMAs would also be allowed in any area of the state if the bill passes – as originally proposed in 2020. Last year Cobb’s RMA bill would have only applied to Colorado River communities.
“That was a change I made last year assuming that was a concern that [House Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee Chair Gail] Griffin (R-District 14) had – that she didn’t want it to affect her area,” Cobb said. “So last year I changed it to make sure it didn’t affect her area and I never got the bill heard anyway.”
The third water-related bill introduced this year Cobb says would allow Irrigation Non-expansion Area to be designated more proactively, rather than reactively. It would enable an area to be designated based on “reasonable projected rates of withdrawal” rather than simply relying on the “current rate of withdrawal.” Although Cobb has run similar bills in the past, this year Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) introduced the bill as HB2511.
Biasiucci is also listed as a co-sponsor on both HB2510 and HB2512.
“He is getting more involved with water and he has sat in on several of my meetings – recently especially,” said Cobb, who has taken the lead on water issues for the district 5 state legislative team over the past few years. “This is my last year and my last opportunity. So if I don’t get some of these things passed at least I have Mr. Biasiucci coming behind me. So if I can teach him anything or he can gain knowledge from any of the meetings we have that will be helpful for Mohave County.”
In each of the past two year’s Cobb’s water related efforts have all been killed in committee. Each of those bills has been assigned to the Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee but chairman Griffin has never scheduled any of the bills for a proper hearing. For now, HB2510, HB2511, and HB2512 are all in the same position as they were last year - needing a hearing in the NREW committee for a vote before they can move on to the house floor. So far none of those bills have been scheduled by Griffin.
But Cobb said this year she and Biasiucci plan to push harder than they have in the past in an effort to change the ultimate outcome.
“We are pulling out all stops this year,” Cobb said. “We won’t be doing everything in line with what our leadership wants us to do. We want to make sure that we have a seat at the table.”
Cobb also noted that there have been some polls taken on the Rural Management Areas and on the Irrigation Non-Expansion Area bills and both bills have been getting a lot of support. She said hopefully that will help the bills get through committee during the 2022 session.
At the same time, Cobb said she and Biasiucci are planning to oppose a water-related bill that Griffin has introduced, and is co-sponsored by House Speaker Rusty Bowers. That bill – HB2055 – would expand the uses for the Harquahala Basin in La Paz County so utility companies could make use of that water in Active Management Areas.
“It was mainly to be utilized for water coming into the great state of Maricopa and they are expanding the uses so that it’s not only cities and counties who can utilize it but would allow utilities to use it as well,” Cobb said. “Right now the cities and the counties have not been able to utilize it. That is one of the reasons nothing has been done since it became an INA. Now they want to expand it to private industry, and private industry does have the financial wherewithal to utilize the water that is there. So I think what they are doing is getting around the fact that they can’t financially use it.”
Ultimately, Cobb said she believes the proposal on the Harquahala Basin needs to be part of a larger conversation about water use and conservation in the state, noting that La Paz County already lost 2,000 acre feet of water last year due to the transfer from Greenstone to Queen Creek.
“What Yuma thinks right now is if they vote to help out the Harquahala expansion then it will take pressure off the fourth priority water rights – but it won’t,” Cobb said. “Queen Creek has already said that they want both – they want fourth priority water rights and they want the Harquahala Basin. So I’m holding off. It’s got to be part of a bigger conversation.”
HB2055 passed through the House NREW Committee with a 7-5 vote on Jan. 18, and was passed by the Rules Committee 8-0 on Jan. 24. It was scheduled to be heard by the majority caucus on Tuesday and could soon make it to the floor of the House for a full vote.
