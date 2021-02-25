Lake Havasu City announced the scheduled repair of the odor control system at the Mulberry Wastewater Treatment Plant at 340 Mulberry Ave. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, and end Friday, March 12. The city said residents should expect some sewer odors (aka “rotten egg smell”) in the area during the repair period.
