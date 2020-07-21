Asphalt pavement repair on Lake Havasu Avenue from Mulberry Avenue to Combat Drive will require Lake Havasu Avenue to be closed on two separate occasions. The road closure is scheduled to occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, to remove and replace pavement that was damaged by a recent water main break, and again on Monday, Aug. 3, to install concrete valve collars. The work will require the northbound lanes on Lake Havasu Avenue to be closed from Mulberry Avenue to Combat Drive. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes, allow themselves extra travel time, and follow all construction signage.
More from site
While some may not like it, the mask mandate seems to be working, Mayor Cal Sheehy said.
PHOENIX – Arizona is one of 18 states in the coronavirus “red zone” that should ta…
Students will be going back to class next month, but not back to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.