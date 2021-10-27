Main Street will be getting a significant facelift in the coming months.
The Lake Havasu City Council approved a $728,760 contract with Combs Construction Company to mill the existing pavement and repave McCulloch Boulevard from Smoketree to Acoma. The city’s current Capital Improvement Plan set aside $1.2 million for the project, identifying the Highway User Revenue Fund as the source. The so-called McCulloch Boulevard Repavement Project has been on the city’s radar for some time. According to staff, that section was last paved in 1997 and the pavement can no longer be maintained with normal activities.
“In the end it will be a nice new road in that area,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “It’s something that is sorely needed, but we want to make sure that our business owners aren’t impacted to a great degree.”
The council included the project on last year’s CIP as well, but Public Works Director Greg Froslie has previously said that the city was ready to get the project started at about the same time that businesses were reopening after being shuttered due to covid precautions. So the city elected to put off the work until this year.
Knudson said council directed staff to communicate with and minimize the impact to surrounding businesses and special events during the process. Knudson said the city plans to work with the surrounding business owners to come up with a timeframe and plan for the construction.
“We are going to meet with them and get some feedback in terms of some options that are there,” he said. “Some may be more disruptive but quicker, and some options might be less disruptive but take longer. So we want to get that feedback from the downtown merchants.”
Council also approved the city’s annual road maintenance plans during Tuesday’s meeting. Holbrook Asphalt Company of Phoenix was hired to complete the crack seal program, and will be paid $269,890 to treat about 1,287,122 square yards of city roadway and walking paths. Cholla Pavement of Apache Junction was awarded the bid of $213,363.56 for the fog seal program, which plans to treat about 414,766 square yards of city streets.
Knudson said roadwork for the crack seal and fog seal programs usually begins sometime after the first of the year.
