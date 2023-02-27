As housing prices soared in Lake Havasu City during the pandemic, employers throughout town have increasingly begun reporting challenges with hiring new employees due to lack of available housing. Businesses and workers in nearly every industry in town have plenty of anecdotes about the lack of affordable housing locally. But now there is some hard data backing up what many have been saying for the past few years – Havasu needs more affordable housing and workforce housing.
The Partnership for Economic Development hired Elliott D. Pollack & Company last year to put together the Lake Havasu City Housing Needs Assessment. The Scottsdale-based real estate and economic consultants combed through data from a variety of sources, including from the U.S. Census, American Community Survey, the Mohave County Assessor’s Office, and from local real estate firms.
Pollack & Company’s final report lays out Havasu’s housing data in detail, but notes that the purpose of the assessment is to identify the “affordability gap” for the community – which it defines as “the shortage of units needed to provide affordable housing for all segments of the population.” The report also lays out several recommendations and strategies to address the local housing gap.
The housing study took about six months to complete – wrapping up in late November. It will be presented to the City Council during a work session scheduled for 4:45 p.m. today – before the council’s regular meeting that starts at 6 p.m.
PED President James Gray said the high cost of housing in the report certainly won’t surprise many Havasu locals who have been paying attention over the past few years. But he said the PED’s Board of Directors believed it was valuable to get empirical data from a third-party expert.
“As a community, we already understand we have a workforce housing issue,” Gray said. “Having completed the study we no longer speak to potential developers in metaphor or analogies; we can address specific housing unit mix shortcomings in comparison to Mohave County and to the State of Arizona. Ultimately, the study is a tool to understand what we are missing and what housing types need to be added to help overcome our overall housing mix to better match other communities.”
The term “affordable housing” has become a bit of a buzzword as housing costs have been on the rise recently. What is affordable for one person, may not be affordable for another. But Elliott D. Pollack & Company defines “affordability” in its study by using the standard that no more than 30% of a household’s income is devoted to housing costs.
Using Mohave County’s median income of $63,100, the report calculates that the median household can afford to spend $1,475 per month on housing. In terms of purchasing a home, that would give the median household a maximum price of $273,000 – assuming a 10% down payment and 6% interest rate with a $246,000 loan principal – in order to stay within 30% of its income.
The study noted that just 7 of the 575 single family homes sold in Havasu in 2022 were purchased for less than $273,000, while 53 of the 77 condos that sold were for less than $273,000.
The average household income in Havasu is $73,939, which is about $10,000 higher than the average household in Mohave as a whole, but more than $10,000 less than the statewide average of $84,380 in Arizona.
The assessment reports that, in all, 31.1% of owner occupied households spend more than 30% on housing – including 22.4% paying 35% of their household income or more.
For renters those figures are even higher. The assessment found that 43.4% of all renters in Havasu spend more than 30% of household income on housing, including 19.1% that pay 50% or more of their income. The average income of renter households in Havasu is $38,800 – which is 11% below the statewide median.
The assessment also found that just 2.7% of housing units in Havasu are apartments – 875 apartments in all – which is significantly below the statewide average of 13.5%.
“Previously, this was not an issue in a community that had affordable single, detached housing units under $200,000,” Gray said. “Our housing market has drastically increased in value over the last decade in conjunction with a steady growth of new residents bringing the need for affordable rental housing units into focus for our workforce.”
Gray said the assessment has already been shared with many local, state and regional developers in an attempt to pique their interest in developing apartments here in Havasu. He said he expects the assessment will continue to assist developers – both in deciding whether to bring apartments to town, and in seeking funding.
“Having a housing needs assessment gives the developers independent data for assessing their own development within the market,” Gray said. “It also serves as a tool for developers to apply for subsidies to help alleviate the renter housing cost burden above 30%.”
The assessment wraps up with a list of recommended strategies to improve access to affordable and workforce housing in Havasu – with the primary objective being in increase the number of apartments in town.
The assessment lists a total of five strategies, including encouraging infill development, coordinating with Mohave County and the state on housing issues, increasing the resources available to the city to support affordable housing, and increasing staffing or working with non-profit agencies to alleviate the need for city staff.
Today’s work session will be held inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
