The personal finance website WalletHub says Henderson, Nevada, is the nation’s top city for first-time homebuyers. Nevada and Arizona were well represented in the list, which compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 26 statistics. Gilbert, Arizona, was fifth on the list, followed by Las Vegas as No. 7, North Las Vegas as No. 8, Peoria, Arizona, at No. 9, and Chandler at No. 11. The worst cities for first-time homebuyers were concentrated in California, with communities in the San Francisco Bay Area at the bottom of the list.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.