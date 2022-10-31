According to Connect K-12, an internet speed and pricing information tool used by school administrations, the Lake Havasu Unified School District has one of the slowest internet connections for a school district in the state. However, district technology supervisor, Sean Baker, says LHUSD is satisfied with its internet services.
Data provided by Connect K-12 shows that LHUSD has a total bandwidth of 1 GBPS, or .21 MBPS per student. The only districts that have slower internet in Arizona, according to the website, is Humboldt Unified School District (Tied at .21 MBPS per student with a larger student population) and St. Johns Unified School District (.12 mbps per student).
Baker says LHUSD’s internet speed are roughly 1 GBPS and that all eight schools in the district have equal access to the internet provided by Optimum, formerly known as Suddenlink.
“So, there are not usually differences in speed at varied locations,” Baker said. “…Overall, the service is very reliable, and we have had very few complaints about speeds from each site.”
The most common use of the internet at LHUSD, Baker says, is accessing online curriculum. After that Baker says educational software and communications (email, video chat) are the next most common functions.
Baker says that “the most recognizable changes” to the internet at LHUSD in the past ten years is how staff and students uses it.
“We use it more now than ever for teaching, student support, and instructional access, as well as administrative purposes at the school and district levels,” Baker said.
Another big change over the last ten years is LHUSD’s internet speed themselves.
“Over the last ten years we have doubled our connection speeds,” Baker said. “We plan to continue that improvement next year as use continues to rise with our technology needs.”
