A new report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business identifies Phoenix and Tucson as two of the most overpriced housing markets in the country. Currently, the average home in the Phoenix area is selling for about $422,463, according to estimates from real estate data company Zillow. This is well above the average predicted price buyers should be paying of $281,372 — an estimate based on calculations using historical sales data. The 50.1% premium home buyers are paying on the average house sold in Phoenix ranks as the fourth highest of the 100 metro areas covered in the report. Tucson is listed as the 24th highest metropolitan area, with the average home selling for about $309,330. Historical trends indicate Tucson buyers should be paying an average of $227,376.
Report: Phoenix and Tucson are among America’s most overpriced housing markets
- Today’s News-Herald
-
-
- 0
More from site
A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for outstanding felony warrants after police …
Mohave County will move ahead with operations at the county’s fairground facility …
Lake Havasu City police officers arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly stealing a d…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.