A new report shows that Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale homeowners have seen some of the most significant gains in wealth from homeownership in the country over the past five years. The report from MyEListing ranks Phoenix as No. 2 in the nation for gains from housing, accumulating $256,600 in wealth on average Phoenix saw a 117.8% percent increase in housing wealth over the past 5 years
Phoenix’s median home sale price was $474,500 in 2022. That’s $106,500 higher than the national average.
