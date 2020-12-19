A California man was arrested this week after multiple business owners reported forced entry and theft from vending machines throughout Lake Havasu City.
Earlier this week, Havasu detectives began their investigation into the alleged thefts. Using surveillance footage from several of the affected businesses, investigators found that the machines were pried open and allegedly looted by a man identified by police as Randy Crayton, 43, of Beaumont.
Officers located Crayton in the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard Thursday, and took him into custody without incident on four counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of theft and four counts of criminal damage to property.
Crayton made an initial appearance in court Friday morning, and was transferred to the custody of Mohave County Jail on $9,000 bond.
As of Friday evening, the alleged thefts remained under investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Residents with information about the incidents are encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Possible witnesses can also contact investigators anonymously at 928-854-8477, or by texting LHCPD and a message to CRIMES (274637).
