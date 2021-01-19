Lake Havasu City is among Arizona’s safest communities, according to a report by a home security company.
Havasu was ranked eight in Safewise.com’s Safest Cities in Arizona report. The company says it used FBI crime statistics and population data to determine its rankings, and it considered “unique safety initiatives and security programs.”
According to the report, Arizona’s safest city was Florence, followed by San Luis, Oro Valley, Gilbert, Sahuarita, Maricopa, Surprise, and Lake Havasu City.
