With real-estate inventory down by more than half compared to last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its annual report on the best places to be a real estate agent.
To determine the best markets for real-estate agents, WalletHub compared more than 170 U.S. cities across 22 key indicators of a healthy housing market, ranging from sales per agent to the annual median wage for real-estate agents to the housing-market health index.
Lake Havasu City was not included in the listings, but nine Arizona cities were, all of them in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Phoenix was the highest ranked Arizona city at No. 45, followed by Scottsdale at No. 63.
Best Places to Be a Real-Estate Agent
1. Seattle, WA 11. Vancouver, WA
2. Pearl City, HI 12. Reno, NV
3. Sacramento, CA 13. West Valley City, UT
4. Salt Lake City, UT 14. Billings, MT
5. Denver, CO 15. Portland, ME
6. Nashville, TN 16. Portland, OR
7. Washington, DC 17. San Diego, CA
8. Huntsville, AL 18. Atlanta, GA
9. Austin, TX 19. Boston, MA
10. San Jose, CA 20. Irvine, CA
Best places in Arizona
45. Phoenix 93. Peoria
63. Scottsdale 106. Mesa
67. Tucson 110. Chandler
69. Tempe 125. Glendale
90. Gilbert
Best vs. Worst
Stockton, California, has the most homes sold in the past year per real-estate agent, 103.66, which is 25.5 times more than in Nashua, New Hampshire, the city with the fewest at 4.06.
San Francisco has the highest median house price, $1,097,800, which is 22.3 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at $49,200.
Aurora and Denver, Colorado, have the highest annual median wage for real-estate agents, $90,180, which is 3.4 times higher than in Salem, Oregon, the city with the lowest at $26,850.
San Jose, California, listings have the fewest days on the market, 37, which is 4.8 times fewer than listings in New York, the city with the most at 178.
Memphis, Tennessee, has the highest share of home flips, 11.95 percent, which is 6.1 times higher than in Portland, Maine, the city with the lowest at 1.95 percent.
